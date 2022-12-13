Dearborn, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Dearborn.
The Mumford High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 12, 2022, 20:00:01.
The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Fordson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with OA Carlson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with OA Carlson High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
