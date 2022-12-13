ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Dearborn.

The Mumford High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 12, 2022, 20:00:01.

Mumford High School
Divine Child High School
December 12, 2022
20:00:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Fordson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.

Trenton High School
Fordson High School
December 13, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.

Fordson High School
Divine Child High School
December 13, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00.

Grand Haven High School
Dearborn High School
December 13, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with OA Carlson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00.

Edsel Ford High School
OA Carlson High School
December 13, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00.

Grand Haven High School
Dearborn High School
December 13, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with OA Carlson High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Edsel Ford High School
OA Carlson High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

