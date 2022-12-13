Dearborn, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Dearborn.

The Mumford High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 12, 2022, 20:00:01. Mumford High School Divine Child High School December 12, 2022 20:00:01 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Trenton High School basketball team will have a game with Fordson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00. Trenton High School Fordson High School December 13, 2022 13:00:00 Freshman Girls Basketball

The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00. Fordson High School Divine Child High School December 13, 2022 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 13:00:00. Grand Haven High School Dearborn High School December 13, 2022 13:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Edsel Ford High School basketball team will have a game with OA Carlson High School on December 13, 2022, 13:30:00. Edsel Ford High School OA Carlson High School December 13, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Grand Haven High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 13, 2022, 14:30:00. Grand Haven High School Dearborn High School December 13, 2022 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball