Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Jeremy Scott Gives the adidas Originals Superstar a "Money" Makeover
Jeremy Scott is once again applying his over-the-top aesthetic to adidas‘ sneakers. For his latest collaboration with the footwear giant, the designer has reworked the Superstar silhouette, covering the sneaker in “Money.” With a white base on the soles, toe box, Three Stripes and heel, the kicks arrive with a teal hue across the upper. The design is highlighted with dollar bill motifs, which are branded with “In adidas We Trust.”
Drake's OVO Drops Y2K-Inspired Womenswear Capsule
Drake‘s label October’s Very Own is closing the year with a womenswear capsule inspired by all things Y2K. The brand, which recently worked with Casetify on owl-branded tech accessories, has unveiled a lineup of cozy separates as well as denim pieces for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The range features a denim jacket and jeans, which are both highlighted with bejeweled detailing on the back. The same details are found on a black velour tracksuit.
Kakao Friends Unexpectedly Teams up With Louis Poulsen on Ryan-Themed Lamp
Kakao Friends, the label created based on South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk‘s popular emoticons, has unexpectedly joined forces with Danish design brand Louis Poulsen on a desk lamp. The release marks the first collaboration for the lighting manufacturer, which has been around since 1874 with some of the most...
VanMoof Voyages From LA to London for a New Food Guide
In a new feature with Hypebae, leading e-bike maker VanMoof explores the hidden gastronomic scenes in LA and London. Through the eyes of six creatives, the food guide shines a light on how the brand’s e-bikes can efficiently transport the city locals to their favorite dining spots, allowing them to enjoy their go-to dishes and discover new treats.
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Candy Cane Glazed Nails
Just when you thought glazed nails couldn’t get any classier, Hailey Bieber put a festive spin on TikTok‘s favorite manicure. Taking her viral aesthetic one step further, the Rhode Skin founder accented her elegant almond-shaped nails with a cherry red tip, immediately capturing the holiday spirit. Bearing the popular iridescent shine, the candy cane-inspired French manicure looks good enough to eat. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to debut her ultra-chic claws, wearing possibly the cutest holiday outfit. Taking a cue from Fran Drescher’s The Nanny, Bieber wore a mini black dress adorned with gold buttons and a luxurious faux fur coat that’s absolutely giving “rich b–ch energy,” respectfully.
Here's a Look at teamLab Tokyo's Newest Immersive Artworks
The experiential art collective, teamLab, just opened a series of new visitor areas in its Tokyo location, just one month after Japan’s travel ban was lifted. According to the collective, tickets purchased from people overseas have increased by 136% following the pandemic, with one in three of the museum‘s visitors travelling from abroad. As a result, the museum has expanded its immersive offering through an additional 10 artworks, a new ramen restaurant and three new dedicated areas.
Michelle Pfeiffer Trades in Her Signature Long Tresses for an Edgy Bob
Will 2023 be the year everyone cuts their hair? With cultural icon Michelle Pfeiffer joining the latest ladies embarking on the big chop, it may be a new trend. With the caption, “A long overdue chop.” Pfeiffer took to Instagram to show off her new blunt bob, styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. For the last two or so decades the actor has rocked long tresses with her shortest length being the chic ’80s under-bob cut she donned in the hit movie Scarface. McMillan took to his socials to also further expound on the theory behind the cut, telling followers, “CHOP Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference.” And what a difference it made for the star as it changed the entire structure of her face.
Jessica Alba’s "Honest Beauty" Announces Its First Afro-Latina CEO To Lead a Fortune 500 Company
Jessica Alba is keeping true to the identity of her brand Honest Beauty by chartering a new territory and making history with the recent appointment of former Amazon C-Suite giant and Afro-Latina Carla Vernón as CEO. Effective January 9, 2023, Vernón will become one of the few Afro-Latina CEOs...
Pat McGrath Labs X Star Wars Collection Is Galactically Delicious
The Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection is a glamorously-galactic dream for the makeup enthusiast. Pat McGrath has transcended her love for world-renowned series to an ultra-glam collection focused on the Star Wars trilogies. The collection was conceptualized by Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, created in collaboration with Lucasfilm. Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars Collection is packed with three character-inspired eyeshadow palettes, liquid lipsticks and glosses, colorful mascaras and chrome pigments reminiscent of the galactic cosmos. The standout moment from the collection is the brand’s sixth Mothership palette which features ten breathtaking shades from earth tones to shimmering metallics.
Xula's Unveils First-Ever "Spliff" Formulated for Period Pain
As women and femme-aligned folks, we are often expected to deal with menstruation pain on our own and to carry on with our day without showing signs of discomfort. Latinx and Black-owned womb-focused brand Xula believes those who menstruate should not normalize these notions, which is why they’ve been researching the transformative power of clinically-effective botanicals for over four years. Co-founder Karina Primelles shares, “The most conservative statistics report that seven in ten women experience issues with their menstrual cycle every month. If so many people are having issues, it points to the need for more resources out there and thankfully, there are more and more growing.”
Disney Taps Givenchy for Its 100-Year Anniversary Capsule
Givenchy and Disney have teamed up for a second time following their initial collaboration in May, for an all-new capsule collection in celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. Starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, the collection honors Lunar New Year and sees Oswald adorn a lineup of jackets,...
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
