The Central Montcalm Hornets had too much size for the Indians as they left White Cloud with a 61-38 win. “After our last game we wanted to see heart and toughness from our girls, and I felt like they did a great job tonight even though the score was not in our favor,” said White Cloud coach Caleb Wilk. “Most nights we are going to be the smaller team, so we need to make up for it with hustle and speed. Unfortunately, Central Montcalm brought too much size tonight, and they dominated the boards,” said Wilk after the game.

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO