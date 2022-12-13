Read full article on original website
Western Michigan Christian girls impressive in lopsided basketball victory
The Western Michigan Christian girls’ basketball team raced out to an 11-0 lead and cruised to a 61-14 victory over West Michigan Aviation Academy on Friday night. The Warriors led 33-8 at the half. “We played very well tonight,” WMC coach Sarahi Koetsier said. “We are still working on...
Hart runs over North Muskegon in its girls’ basketball home opener
After opening the season with three victories in the road, the Hart girls’ basketball team finally played on its own court Friday night. The result was a 63-17 victory over North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. Using their athleticism and team quickness, the Pirates came away...
Muskegon Catholic duo has career nights in leading Crusaders to victory
Braden Gustin and Chase Willer both hit career highs in points on Friday night and led the Muskegon Catholic Crusaders to a 70-53 nonleague basketball victory over Muskegon Heights. Gustin tallied 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Willer scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Schrink...
Grand Rapids Christian uses size to beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Grand Rapids Christian and Grand Rapids Catholic Central met at Cornerstone University on Friday night in a highly anticipated high school boys basketball game.
Mona Shores fights off Forest Hills Northern in girls basketball
The visiting Mona Shores Sailors earned a gutty victory over Forest Hills Northern, 51-33, on Friday night. The Sailors led 32-17 at the half, but FHN battled back with a 14-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to 37-31. However, the fourth quarter belonged to Mona Shores, which outscored Northern 14-2 and cruised to the victory.
Shorthanded Mona Shores boys fall to Kenowa Hills
A shorthanded Mona Shores boys basketball team fell to Kenowa Hills on Friday evening. The Sailors, down five players due to illness or injury, lost, 65-46. Kenowa Hills was 7-of-9 on 3-pointers in the first half. The Sailors managed to get the score within 12 points before running out of gas with only minutes to go.
Kent City overpowers Newaygo early, cruises to victory
The Kent City Eagles girls’ basketball team raced out to a big lead early and never looked back against Newaygo on Friday night. The Eagles led 18-5 after one quarter and cruised to a 62-11 victory over the Lions. “We just got beat by a good team tonight,” said...
Shelby girls rout Hesperia in league basketball contest
Host Shelby girls basketball team won its second straight game with a 55-25 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division victory over Hesperia Friday night. After gaining a slight 13-9 edge at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers limited the Panthers to just two points in the second and led 28-11 at the half.
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. NOTE: This post will be updated as...
Balanced offensive attack leads Grant girls over Reed City
The Grant girls basketball team braved the snow-covered roads to face Reed City in a CSAA Conference matchup on Friday evening. The Tigers made the most of it and won, 51-44. “These young ladies have a lot of grit,” said Coach Josh Delameter. “It was a terrible drive up and we arrived late. They literally got dressed and we walked onto the court with no pregame and just the 15 minutes of warm-up.”
Spring Lake uses tight defense to upend Coopersville in girls hoops
A stingy defense by the Spring Lake Lakers results in a 41-26 victory over the Coopersville Broncos on Friday night. The Lakers limited the Broncos to single-digit points in each quarter. Ella Andree led Spring Lake (4-1, 1-0) with 13 points. Brooke Bolthouse added eight points, five rebounds, four assists...
Ludington wins low scoring battle over Whitehall 29-7
Ludington’s girls basketball team had a tremendous defensive effort in Friday night’s Western Michigan Conference Lakes Division game at Whitehall and rolled to a 29-7 victory. The Orioles held the Vikings to just two field goals for the game, and it permitted them to weather a bad middle...
Koehler’s 26-point performance sparks Whitehall to victory over Montague
The host Whitehall Vikings used a strong third-quarter surge to upend the Montague Wildcats on Thursday night. Whitehall turned a six-point halftime deficit into a lead after three quarters and cruised to a 58-48 victory over the Wildcats. The Vikings trailed 28-22 at the half, but an 18-4 third-quarter run...
White Cloud struggles to keep pace with Central Montcalm
The Central Montcalm Hornets had too much size for the Indians as they left White Cloud with a 61-38 win. “After our last game we wanted to see heart and toughness from our girls, and I felt like they did a great job tonight even though the score was not in our favor,” said White Cloud coach Caleb Wilk. “Most nights we are going to be the smaller team, so we need to make up for it with hustle and speed. Unfortunately, Central Montcalm brought too much size tonight, and they dominated the boards,” said Wilk after the game.
Walkerville boys come up short against Bear Lake
Walkerville had the lead in the first half, but then the Wildcats got a little sloppy in the second and eventually lost the West Michigan D League game, 50-45, to the host Bear Lake Lakers Thursday night. After pulling into a tie with seven minutes left, the Wildcats couldn’t get...
Tom’s Two Cents: Dave Fisher marks 50 years of officiating
FRUITPORT– — Some people can’t handle the pressure and scrutiny of officiating for 5 minutes. Dave Fisher has been wearing the stripes and dealing with thousands of coaches, players and fans for 50 years … and counting. Fisher, 75, a longtime Fruitport resident and former mathematics...
Berkey, Berndt lead Grand Haven past Traverse City West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Traverse City West on Wednesday evening, 39-26. The game was played at Grand Haven. The Bucs jumped out to 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-9 by half by outscoring TC West 13-7 in...
Oakridge sweeps Montague in bowling action
MUSKEGON – — The Oakridge Eagles swept the Montague in bowling action at Sherman Bowling Center. The Eagles boys won 18-12 and the girls won 27-3. Despite splitting the Baker games, the Eagles won the regular matches with a score of 1470-1406. Montague’s Bryson Belinger led with a...
Weary Pentwater falls to Big Rapids Crossroads
The shorthanded Pentwater Falcons simple ran out of gas on Friday night in a 49-28 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads. Pentwater has been battling illness on its roster and left them far from full strength in the West Michigan D League contest. Early on, the Falcons were hot, jumping on...
Shoup, Alvesteffer lead Mason County Eastern past Baldwin
Playing on back-to-back nights, and traveling as well, didn’t seem to bother the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team in Thursday night’s 39-21 Western Michigan D League win at Baldwin. It is the first year back for the Baldwin girls basketball program after the Panthers couldn’t get enough...
