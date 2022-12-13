ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: Lab of All Trades tackles all-sized projects for homeowners

“Since I was a kid, anytime I picked something up I wanted to take it apart, fix it and put it back together,” says Steve Labriola, the owner of Lab of All Trades. “My relatives began to hand me their broken toasters, microwaves and blenders and ask, ‘Can you look at this while you’re here?’ ” About 1 1/2 years ago, Labriola finally decided to take this innate knack for repairs to a professional level by establishing a local handyman business.
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
DEDHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

New state law offers relief for some elderly Worcester homeowners

WORCESTER - Elderly residents can now defer paying for private street conversions until they sell their homes, thanks to legislation recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker.  “Private street betterments are expensive and oftentimes, a hardship for families and homeowners,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said in a statement Monday announcing the legislation. Russell...
WORCESTER, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Tales from a Townie: A bike ride around town, circa 1950

I ride off on my bike with a book to return to the library. I head up Pike Street to Church Street, passing Callanan Funeral Home on the left and St. John’s Church and Seymour Woods’ Funeral Home on the right before arriving at the library, on the right.
HOPKINTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theyankeexpress.com

Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career

Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
AUBURN, MA
westfordcat.org

Northeastern Massachusetts enters ‘significant’ drought

WESTFORD — Following below normal precipitation in November, the Northeast Region of Massachusetts, which includes Westford, has been downgraded to a significant drought. Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card announced the downgrade from a critical drought to a significant drought on Dec. 12. She cited a a lack of rainfall events that caused conditions to regress in the region.
WESTFORD, MA
whdh.com

Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
MALDEN, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Encampment fire closes highway during morning commute, I-293 bridge inspected for structural issues

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire underneath the I–293 northbound bridge in Manchester was temporarily closed Wednesday morning after a fire was reported at a homeless encampment. New Hampshire State Police reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from under a bridge on 293 North in Manchester during the Wednesday morning commute. Manchester Fire was dispatched to Frontage Road at 6:50 a.m. to respond to the fire in a known homeless encampment under the bridge. When firefighters arrived they called for additional apparatus due to the size of the fire which was quickly spreading with the wind.
MANCHESTER, NH

