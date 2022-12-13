Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in Florida
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant District
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Beach Beacon
Just Announced; Upcoming concerts and performances
Red Wanting Blue will perform Jan. 21 at Skipper’s Smokehouse in Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com. The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Jim Messina with special guest Henry Gross on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at RuthEckerdHall.com. The Irish Tenors.
Bradenton Riverwalk Holiday of the Arts – Finish Your Holiday Shopping in Style
If you are sick of shopping for the same gifts and finding nothing that hits the mark, head out to the Riverwalk in Bradenton this weekend for a sure-fire-inspiring gallery of fine art options. Held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., this wonderful outdoor showcase of wonderous talent is unlike any shopping experience you get elsewhere. Bringing talents in many mediums of fine arts together in the gorgeous setting in Manatee County, this is your last chance of 2022 to find that perfect piece for your office, home or gift-giving needs.
Longboat Observer
Flight to the North Pole brings joy to Myakka boy
Myakka City 12-year-old Larry Morris smiled as he walked into the "Reindeer Room" and saw Santa waiting. Morris gave Santa a hug, and Santa responded by giving him a present. "I need you to continue being a good boy," Santa said to Morris. "Remember, there's only 16 days left until Christmas."
After 48 years, Dunedin’s Chatterbox Family Restaurant has closed
Its last day in operation was yesterday, Monday, Dec. 12.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million
97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown
Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory Could Be Killed by Suburban Sprawl
Cleetus2 McFarland via YouTubeThe automotive YouTuber is calling fans to action to protect his race track from urban development.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch talks next steps for the Manhattan Casino
City officials, particularly Mayor Ken Welch, are taking a fresh look at St. Petersburg’s Manhattan Casino after the lease expired on yet another failed venture at the historic venue. The Callaloo Group, in partnership with the Urban Collective, was the latest to assume control of the embattled yet culturally...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL
Encompassed on the peninsula dividing Tampa Bay from the Gulf of Mexico, Saint Petersburg is home to entrepreneurs offering locals and visitors the flavors of land and sea. At the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, FL, you will find creations by the Chefs and Restaurateurs that call this sun-drenched slip of Florida home.
995qyk.com
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Christmas tree honoring veterans stolen from Venice neighborhood
In the Bay Indies Resort Community, a park at the center is dedicated to honoring military veterans. This Christmas, the local veterans club had a new idea: put up a Christmas tree and hang dog tags on the branches, each with the name of a veteran someone wanted to honor.
srqmagazine.com
35 Under 35 Honoree - Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy at HarborChase of Sarasota
Meet the region's 35 Under 35 Awards Honorees for the 2022 program produced by SRQ Magazine to recognize young professionals who are taking a leadership position at their company and in the community. Learn more about Jacquelyn O'Shaughnessy, Executive Director at HarborChase of Sarasota!. How did you make your start...
Longboat Observer
Southwest adds three season flights for spring
Spring break plans for trips to a pair of Northeastern cities and one in the upper Midwest will be easier to book in 2023 now that a leading player at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding a trio of seasonal nonstops. Southwest Airlines on Tuesday announced Saturday-only direct service from...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
Tornado causes thousands of dollars of damage in St. Pete, none injured
The 50-plus foot high oak tree that shaded his house for years had snapped in half near the base by the EF-1 tornado and its 100 mile-per-hour winds that briefly popped up in Pinellas County. In an instant, it undid the new backyard he and his wife finished just a month and a half ago — on her birthday.
venicegov.com
Volunteers sought for Make a Difference Day 1/21
The 9th annual Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held in the City of Venice on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection events are planned at over 20 City parks...
businessobserverfl.com
Interim president named at Sarasota nonprofit
An interim president has been appointed to lead Sarasota-based Tidewell Foundation after the former President Debbie Mason stepped down a month ago. Delesa Hinkle Morris, who was hired in July 2022, has assumed the position. The announcement was made official Dec. 14. Morris brings over 20 years of experience within...
Severe storms hit St. Pete downing trees, knocking power
Pinellas County first responders are working to clear debris from homes and community buildings in the wake of severe thunderstorms that hit much of the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.
Mysuncoast.com
Stormy cold front will disrupt afternoon commutes
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a strong cold front arriving. This morning the winds will pick up as clouds roll in. Gusts could exceed 25 mph. Rain should arrive mid-to-late morning. Morning commuters may experience some light rain in areas. But the more significant downpours will arrive in the afternoon, making for a wet and windy drive home. There is a slight chance for these storms to become severe, with gusty winds.
