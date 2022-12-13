ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Daily Voice

New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'

A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
COHOES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet

Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: The Ballroom Thieves at the Park Theater in Glens Falls

It was a splendid evening for mid-week melodies, hump-day harmonies and independent live music in Glens Falls Wednesday, December 7th as fans of all ages filled the Park Theater for a captivating performance by The Ballroom Thieves and Griffin Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere. A beautiful and underutilized venue that dates all way back to 1911, the intimate room was the perfect setting for these modern-day master songwriters to pour their hearts out.
GLENS FALLS, NY
wamc.org

Troy stars in two Hallmark Channel Christmas movies

Two Christmas movies airing on the Hallmark Channel this month have something in common – the City of Troy, New York. The Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is based on a mock trail staged in 2013 and 2014. In 1823,...
TROY, NY
skidmorenews.com

Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga

At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jeff Killeen, Lake George conservation icon, dies

On Wednesday morning, the Lake George Association reported the passing of a critical figure in its history of conservation. Jeff Killeen passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and work to keep Lake George clean - one that he helped to shape into its current form.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Lake George mourning two prominent leaders

The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Kirsh Helmets, on Big Boom Road, aims to revolutionize helmet design

Jason Kirshon says his company, Kirsh Helmets, is revolutionizing helmet technology, right on Big Boom Road in Queensbury. “The magic ingredient,” he says, is their patented liquid filled liner. “We’re competing against foam,” Mr. Kirshon said. “We’re a medical grade platinum-cured silicone fluid. I didn’t skimp. I’m not...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17

Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
TROY, NY

