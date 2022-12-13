Read full article on original website
Related
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
New Pizzeria In Cohoes Wins Praise From 'Crust Snob'
A new pizzeria in the region is quickly gaining favor among local foodies. Spindle City Pizza, located in Albany County at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes, opened in October 2022. Its menu boasts several varieties of pizza, pasta, and wings, as well as starters like chicken wontons and garlic bites.
Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?
A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Vacant Space on Rt 9 in Clifton Park Once Giffy’s BBQ Getting New Look
Route 9 in Clifton Park continues to grow. With it comes some new configurations for the heavy traffic problem. As the town addresses those issues, a new building may be going up on Route 9 where the old Giffy's Bar-B-Q once stood. Where is This Space Located on Route 9?
Consignment shop another new fit in South Street’s expanding closet
Bit by bit, Glens Falls' former "Street of Dreams" continues to undergo change. Last month, Glens Falls Bagels opened up shop across the street from the future new home of the city farmer's market. Up the street, downtown staple New Way Lunch is redecorating in preparation to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, nearby, another new business enters the next chapter in the street's life.
NYS Music
In Focus: The Ballroom Thieves at the Park Theater in Glens Falls
It was a splendid evening for mid-week melodies, hump-day harmonies and independent live music in Glens Falls Wednesday, December 7th as fans of all ages filled the Park Theater for a captivating performance by The Ballroom Thieves and Griffin Sherry of The Ghost of Paul Revere. A beautiful and underutilized venue that dates all way back to 1911, the intimate room was the perfect setting for these modern-day master songwriters to pour their hearts out.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
wamc.org
Troy stars in two Hallmark Channel Christmas movies
Two Christmas movies airing on the Hallmark Channel this month have something in common – the City of Troy, New York. The Hallmark Channel’s new holiday movie “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is based on a mock trail staged in 2013 and 2014. In 1823,...
skidmorenews.com
Investigating Allegations of Drink Druggings in Downtown Saratoga
At the beginning of every new school year, Skidmore College students relish in the last of Saratoga’s summer warmth. In those initial weeks of the semester, academic assignments have not yet accumulated and the weather has not yet been abducted by an autumnal chill. Returning students reunite with friends and spend their Saturday nights at well-loved local venues. Many first-years attend college parties for the first time.
Jeff Killeen, Lake George conservation icon, dies
On Wednesday morning, the Lake George Association reported the passing of a critical figure in its history of conservation. Jeff Killeen passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy of advocacy and work to keep Lake George clean - one that he helped to shape into its current form.
glensfallschronicle.com
Gen. Knox’s epic 1775-76 Cannon March is topic of Dec. 19 Lake George panel
The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the Warren County Historical Society are joining with Fort Ticonderoga to present an evening program…devoted to Henry Knox and the movement he led of over 60 tons of artillery equipment from Ticonderoga to Boston during the brutal winter of 1775-76.”. The 250th...
WNYT
Lake George mourning two prominent leaders
The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
Grand Prize Take 5 Winner Sold at Lark Street Market in Albany
You don't see or hear about this very often - normally our big NY Lottery winners from the Capital Region buy their tickets from Stewart's, or Cumberland Farms, not a tiny little convenience store on Lark Street in Albany. But that's what happened recently - and by Take 5 standards,...
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
glensfallschronicle.com
Kirsh Helmets, on Big Boom Road, aims to revolutionize helmet design
Jason Kirshon says his company, Kirsh Helmets, is revolutionizing helmet technology, right on Big Boom Road in Queensbury. “The magic ingredient,” he says, is their patented liquid filled liner. “We’re competing against foam,” Mr. Kirshon said. “We’re a medical grade platinum-cured silicone fluid. I didn’t skimp. I’m not...
Glens Falls structure fire leaves 4 pets dead
Glens Falls Fire Department are currently working a structure fire at 33 Fredericks Lane. The fire has caused a third alarm to strike with a report of dogs trapped inside of the residence.
Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17
Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
‘Something Fishy’ Replacing Saratoga County Restaurant After 60 Years
Almost a year to the day, a beloved restaurant in Saratoga County announced it would close its doors forever. Hildreth's Restaurant had been a staple in Mechanicville for nearly sixty years. We now know what will be taking over the old Hildreth's space. Something's Fishy in Mechanicville. There had been...
