Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
fox5atlanta.com
More charges for Canton woman arrested after body of toddler found in apartment
CANTON, Ga. - More charges have been filed against the 40-year-old Canton woman who was arrested after police say they found a toddler dead inside an apartment. Phillissa Diallo, 40, was originally charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree child cruelty. Canton police have since added one count of second-degree murder.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows suspect shooting towards 15-year-old girl
Police have released new surveillance video of a person who shot and killed a 15-year-old girl at a party. Laila Harris died at that birthday party on Citizens Parkway in Clayton County.
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
New videos show suspect in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl at birthday party, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide investigators are hoping newly released surveillance videos will lead to the shooter who took the life of a 15-year-old girl at a high school party in Clayton County earlier this month. Laila Harris, 15, who is from St. Louis but had been living in Marietta...
fox5atlanta.com
3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Atlanta officer indicted in 2019 shooting death of suspect during raid
ATLANTA - A former Atlanta police officer who shot a man to death while working with a federal task force in January 2019 has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter. Sung Kim, a 26-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, shot and killed 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, the indictment states.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving. The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a Gwinnett County correctional officer. Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. Police and SWAT team took Abdulkadir in custody without incident around 1:30 p.m....
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Police give update after suspect arrested in correctional officer's death
Police said officers arrested 22-year-old Dacula man Yahya Abdulkadir for the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner. The Gwinnett County Police Department is holding a press conference around 4:30 p.m. to give more details.
fox5atlanta.com
Auto theft suspects arrested
It was a dramatic scene during the noon hour in a highly traveled area of Gwinnett County. That’s where police tracked down two men accused of stealing a car and bailing on foot when police tried to stop them. It happened near the Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Metro Atlanta gas station employees arrested for selling ‘Za Za Red’
Peachtree City police arrested two convenience store employees for selling an illegal, controlled substance over-the-counter. Officers were at the Glenlock Village store Friday morning to investigate complaints that employees of the store were selling Za Za Red (tianeptine). The drug was classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance in July.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted Loganville-area home may have been sparked by electrical system
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County spent Friday evening battling a massive two-story house fire near Loganville. Just after 5:45p.m., neighbors called 911 to report a house in the 800 block of Creek Cove Way SE was on fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames shooting through...
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police locate 11-year-old girl believed to be victim of human trafficking
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they found an 11-year-old Clayton County girl they suspected was at risk of human trafficking. The announcement comes after police said people hindered investigators while they were trying to find the girl. Police didn't explain where she was found or if she was with...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom, teen son arrested in Peachtree City drug raid
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City mother and her teenage son are in jail charged with multiple counts connected to drug following a raid on their home. Peachtree City police say 17-year-old Bradley Kantor and his mother, 7-year-old Ashley Kantor, did not learn their lesson after a similar raid in 2021. At that time, officials say they raided the home of the then-16-year-old Kantor for dealing drugs. His case was handled in juvenile court.
fox5atlanta.com
Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say
ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer. Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman. Officials said the...
Comments / 0