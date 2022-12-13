ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after allegedly stealing and selling children’s Christmas presents from a home earlier this week. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Trails Edge Road in McColl on Wednesday, where deputies were called to reports of a burglary. The owners of the home told authorities they found their door had been forced open and their home was rummaged through.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder

A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Missing Florence mother, 1-year-old child found safe, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department announced that a missing mother and her one-year-old child have been found safe. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.
FLORENCE, SC

