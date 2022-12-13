Read full article on original website
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
2 Hartsville men accused of shooting into home with at least 3 young children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Hartsville men remained in jail Friday afternoon after they allegedly shot into a home occupied by several people, including at least three young children, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said. Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested on Wednesday after fleeing from deputies who saw them as they were […]
WMBF
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
RCSO: Peachland man used company rollback to steal vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — An Anson County man is accused of using a company truck to steal another vehicle in Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Hunter John Michael Runnels, of Peachland, has been charged with a single felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
North Carolina man accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
Man accused of selling drugs charged in East Rockingham knife assault
ROCKINGHAM — A man already being held in the Richmond County Jail on drug charges is accused in a late November assault. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported to deputies on Nov. 29 that 50-year-old Darrell Evans Little, of Ellerbe, had cut him with a knife on School Street in East Rockingham.
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
WMBF
Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after allegedly stealing and selling children’s Christmas presents from a home earlier this week. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Trails Edge Road in McColl on Wednesday, where deputies were called to reports of a burglary. The owners of the home told authorities they found their door had been forced open and their home was rummaged through.
WMBF
Coroner identifies 21-year-old victim in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in Darlington County on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the deadly shooting took place along Jamestown Avenue which is off Billy Farrow Highway in the Darlington area. Darlington County Coroner, J Todd Hardee, identified 21-year-old Davion...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
Girlfriend arrested after man dies in shooting, North Carolina police say
Amanda Deloris Kelly, 30, was charged with involuntary manslaughter the man's death.
myhorrynews.com
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
WMBF
Missing Florence mother, 1-year-old child found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department announced that a missing mother and her one-year-old child have been found safe. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Cherrion Monesha White and her child were last seen sometime in November. The two were reported missing by a family member.
