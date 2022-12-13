RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came into Friday night’s matchup against Rhinelander undefeated on the hardwood. It looked to be business as usual for Mosinee when they were up 37-18 over Rhinelander with 16 minutes to play. But the Hodags got hot from three to give Mosinee a scare. Threes from Will Quinn, Kyle Brown, Will Gretzinger, and then Quinn again cut down Mosinee’s lead significantly. With 12 minutes to go, Rhinelander cut lead to just nine, trailing Mosinee 34-43. But Mosinee would assert their dominance late. Davin Stoffel, a 6’6” senior, was a force down low all night. Mosinee would end up winning 67 to 53.

MOSINEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO