Thursday's Scores
Martin Luther 79, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Friday's Scores
Boyceville vs. Elk Mound, ppd. Bruce vs. Prairie Farm, ppd. Cambridge vs. New Glarus, ppd. Coleman vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd. Madison Country Day vs. Williams Bay, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Wednesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Saturday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Three Lakes boys basketball beats Elcho in close game
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Elcho hosted Three Lakes in this Northern Lakes Conference battle. John Slowik would make a nice defensive play in the first forcing a turnover, and then turn that into two points at the other end. He’d also get fouled on the shot. Leter in the first Three Lakes’ Josh Cogar would find Jared Kaufman, he’d finish with an and-one of his own. The game was back-and-forth the whole way, but Three Lakes would edge out Elcho 55 to 51.
Mosinee boys basketball holds off late run by Hodags
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came into Friday night’s matchup against Rhinelander undefeated on the hardwood. It looked to be business as usual for Mosinee when they were up 37-18 over Rhinelander with 16 minutes to play. But the Hodags got hot from three to give Mosinee a scare. Threes from Will Quinn, Kyle Brown, Will Gretzinger, and then Quinn again cut down Mosinee’s lead significantly. With 12 minutes to go, Rhinelander cut lead to just nine, trailing Mosinee 34-43. But Mosinee would assert their dominance late. Davin Stoffel, a 6’6” senior, was a force down low all night. Mosinee would end up winning 67 to 53.
Three Lakes girls basketball takes care of business against Elcho
ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Three Lakes would start hot and stay hot in their Friday matchup versus Elcho. In the first, Three Lakes would use good ball movement to give Kaya Szews with an opportunity down low. She’d score a lay-up and-one. Kallie Volk would use her range in this game. She’d swish a three soon after the Szews and-one. Elcho would be down, but they didn’t quit all game. Elcho’s Emily Moore would force a turnover after an inbounds pass, and would find Sabrina Hatfield-Franske for a lay-up.
Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 12-16-22
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) - The heavy snow didn't stop great teams going head-to-head tonight. Many girls and boys teams faced off with the same team to secure a win. Including Mosinee girls getting a win over Rhinelander 59-50, and Mosinee boys coming out on top over Rhinelander 67-53 for a boys and girls sweep.
