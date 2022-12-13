Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton, Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.
Johnson City Press
Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one one parent's complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing about a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County celebrates new station, Eddie Williams
A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated Friday at the newly dubbed Eddie Williams Sullivan County EMS Station. Officials celebrated the former Sullivan County Commissioner, Budget Committee chairman and County Budget and Accounts director who helped raise the funds...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission delays vote on Keebler Annexation, appoints new mayor
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday delayed a final vote on the Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor. The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing concerns from several residents in the area — including state Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) who lambasted the proposed development and its developer during a public hearing.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $250,000 on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and...
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Johnson City Press
Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross section of society, including teens.
livability.com
Highlands Community Service is Seeking Difference Makers
Highlands Community Services is expanding its services and its caring team. Every year, Highlands Community Services assists several thousand adults, children and adolescents in taking some of the initial steps toward improving their lives and discovering fresh possibilities. Now HCS is looking for additional people to help further expand their community impact.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 17
Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Johnson City Press
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan sheriff's department
The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys' and girls' awaiting eyes peering through car windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton teens and preteens discuss the adult dangers of substance abuse
ELIZABETHTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton Carter County is a place where many young people go to have fun, learn new things, and enjoy being with their friends. And there is one program that meets at the club every two weeks that provides a very different perspective on the world that these teens live in. It might be a bit shocking to see middle schoolers and junior high students dealing with the very adult and troubling world of drug and alcohol addiction. But these young people, some as young as 10 and hardly any as old as 16, discuss the topic in a way that reveals they have talked about it many times and are well aware of the impact of addiction and how difficult is the road to recovery.
Kingsport Times-News
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
