In a great Christmas present for the Chesapeake and all who live around it, the Conservation Fund announced on Friday that it had acquired the last unprotected parcel of Fones Cliffs along the Rappahannock River. The Fund’s winning bid of $8.1 million for the 964-acre property, made in a November auction, resolved a three-year bankruptcy proceeding involving the property’s former landowner, Virginia True Corporation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO