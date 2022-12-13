ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
964 Acres of Previously-Threatened Rappahannock Riverfront Permanently Protected

In a great Christmas present for the Chesapeake and all who live around it, the Conservation Fund announced on Friday that it had acquired the last unprotected parcel of Fones Cliffs along the Rappahannock River. The Fund’s winning bid of $8.1 million for the 964-acre property, made in a November auction, resolved a three-year bankruptcy proceeding involving the property’s former landowner, Virginia True Corporation.
