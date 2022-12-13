Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Coast Guardsman Recounts How He Stopped Unmanned Boat at Mouth of the Magothy
It was a potentially deadly situation that happened in a single moment: a boater trying to avoid crab pots swerved and was thrown from his powerboat. Circling at high speed, the boat should’ve been stopped by a properly-worn kill switch lanyard. But the captain’s lanyard slipped right off.
964 Acres of Previously-Threatened Rappahannock Riverfront Permanently Protected
In a great Christmas present for the Chesapeake and all who live around it, the Conservation Fund announced on Friday that it had acquired the last unprotected parcel of Fones Cliffs along the Rappahannock River. The Fund’s winning bid of $8.1 million for the 964-acre property, made in a November auction, resolved a three-year bankruptcy proceeding involving the property’s former landowner, Virginia True Corporation.
