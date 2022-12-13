ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wiseman shows improvements, will remain with Dubs on road

PHILADELPHIA -- While the Warriors held their collective breath Wednesday from Steph Curry's left shoulder injury in their loss to the Indianapolis Pacers, former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman was back in El Segundo, Calif., playing his 10th G League game this season with Golden State's Santa Cruz affiliate. Wiseman scored 31 points in 34 minutes for the Sea Dubs, going 12-for-17 from the field.
Steph, Kerr share advice to Poole with Curry sidelined

PHILADELPHIA -- Replacing Steph Curry, or trying to do your best impersonation of the Warriors' two-time NBA MVP, is an impossible ask that can't be placed on one person's shoulders. However, with Curry out for the foreseeable future after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation Wednesday night in the third quarter of the Warriors' loss to the Indiana Pacers, everyone's attention will turn to one player.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Revisiting Bol Bol's unique role in shaping Celtics' current roster

In case you haven't been paying attention, the Orlando Magic appear to have found a unicorn in Bol Bol. The son of former NBA big man Manute Bol is playing like a point guard in a (very) oversized center's body. At 7-foot-2, he's been doing things that 7-foot-2 humans shouldn't be able to do, like this:
BOSTON, MA
What we learned as Warriors lose first game without Steph

Day 1 of the Warriors without Stephen Curry was encouraging in numerous ways, with the exception of the most significant. They came up short on the scoreboard, taking a 118-106 loss to the 76ers on Friday night in Philadelphia. Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Jordan Poole’s 29...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Bruins, Avalanche have inquired about a Jonathan Toews trade

Patrick Kane generates most of the headlines among the Chicago Blackhawks players who've been mentioned in trade rumors and speculation ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline, but don't forget about Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks captain, like Kane, is in the final year of his contract and could potentially...
BOSTON, MA
Purdy’s NFL success no surprise to friend, NBA guard Haliburton

Four years ago, then-18-year-olds Brock Purdy and Tyrese Haliburton entered Iowa State together to play collegiate football and basketball for the Cyclones, respectively. Fast-forward to the present day, the now 22-year-olds are leading their teams in major ways at the professional level in the NFL with the 49ers and in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
AMES, IA
Steph ruled out of Dubs-Pacers game with left shoulder injury

Steph Curry was ruled out of the Warriors' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night after sustaining a left shoulder injury. After the Warriors' 125-119 loss to the Pacers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday. "He's in great spirits and we'll hope...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Warriors offer Wiggins injury update ahead of clash vs. 76ers

Andrew Wiggins' much-needed return to the court could come soon, the Warriors announced Thursday. The forward has missed Golden State's last five games with a right adductor strain and was re-evaluated Thursday in Philadelphia. Following the evaluation. Wiggins was cleared to participate in Warriors practices and shootarounds, though his return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Brooks wants Klay matchup with Steph out for Grizz-Dubs showdown

The 2022 Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies were a contentious six games. And even though the series took place over seven months ago, the beef apparently still remains. When Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks was asked about Steph Curry’s absence from the two teams’ upcoming Christmas Day...
MEMPHIS, TN
Ullmark, Swayman unveil awesome Winter Classic mask and goalie pads

The 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is just a few weeks away. The NHL's premier outdoor event returns to New England for the third time on Jan. 2, 2023. Last month, both teams revealed their special jerseys that will be worn for...
BOSTON, MA

