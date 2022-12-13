Read full article on original website
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Long Island nursing home sued for alleged neglect, inhumane treatment
New York's Attorney General is suing a Long Island nursing home, alleging inhumane treatment of residents and financial fraud. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram spoke with a woman who says her mother's life was forever changed after staying there.
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
Two students killed, two wounded outside Juarez High School
The shooting happened just as school was getting in staggered dismissals Friday afternoon. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.
A man wanted in a 1991 Massachusetts killing was found on a shrimp farm in Guatemala. He tried to flee by jumping into the water.
A man wanted in connection with a 1991 stabbing death during a fight in Massachusetts has been found working on a shrimp farm in Guatemala, state police said. Authorities said that the suspect tried to get away by jumping into the water but was captured. Mario Garcia was found living...
4 cases of Legionnaires' disease found in Pennsauken, NJ
The disease is not spread person-to-person, but through droplets of water. Health officials want you to be aware of the symptoms.
