Sean Murphy addressed the Atlanta media for the first time after being traded to the Braves, joining his old teammate Matt Olson. Since I haven’t published my reaction to the trade, I will say that I think it was reasonable value for Murphy and I am excited to see Murphy as a Brave, with his top-notch all-around skills at an extremely difficult position. I will miss William Contreras, as he was a lot of fun, but I can understand why the Braves might see this as selling high on him, as he may not defensively stick at catcher and his offensive level from 2022 could easily be the high-water mark for his career. Outside of Contreras, none of the players the Braves gave up made me very concerned.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO