Dane Daniels
4d ago
The southern pacific railroad built snow sheds over their tracks on the side of the Seirra to avoid plowing. The problem was the engine smoke stack emissions would end up killing the engineer. The solution was a cab forward 4-8-8-2 locomotive configuration.
GOD'S GURL
3d ago
Watching this, makes me smile. With man's ingenuity, and California's beauty in the winter, this is a treat. I want to ride it..
john bishop
4d ago
reminds me of my Hobo daze..exploring areas not seen by many. Have memories 4 the rest of my natural born Days 🛤⛄
KCRA.com
Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California
Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
Melting snow creates freezing fog and cloud inversions in the Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service Reno station shared a series of images on Friday showing the low stratus clouds and freezing fog occurring in the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada state line. According to the NWS, these low-level clouds form when inversions and melting snow add moisture to into the air at lower elevations. […]
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Paradise Post
New gondola spans California’s biggest ski area
Starting Saturday, a new gondola will begin carrying passengers on a 2.4-mile ride over what is now — at 6,000 acres — the largest ski area in California. The gondola links two popular ski resorts in North Lake Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley, in a 16-minute ride with views of the lake and the Sierra, according to Palisades Tahoe, the company that owns the resorts.
KSBW.com
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions
California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did last week’s storm improve California drought conditions? Here’s what we know
Last week’s winter storm was enough to keep Northern California indoors, but not enough to significantly move the needle on the state’s drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor, in a weekly update published Thursday, reports the entire state at “abnormally dry” conditions. Close to 98% of the area is experiencing “moderate drought” conditions, 80.6% of the land is in “severe drought,” 35.5% of the state is in “extreme drought” and 7.16% of the state is suffering “exceptional drought conditions.”
California witnesses watched blue-colored object from highway drive
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a blue, oval-shaped, object slowly moving northeast at about 4:04 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
abc10.com
California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half
SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
‘Ground blizzard’ in Northern Plains continues to snarl travel into fourth day
The snow may have stopped falling, but Blizzard Warnings stretched into their fourth day across the Northern Plains as relentless winds whip around piles of snow measured in feet in many places, dropping visibilities near zero.
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Major winter storm pounds California's Sierra Nevada with 5 feet of snow and 165 mph wind gust
A massive winter storm blasted the Sierra Nevada mountains over the weekend with up to 5 feet of snow and wind gusts along ridgetops reaching triple-digit speeds that would match major hurricanes.
Imagery shows heavy snow, significant icing as blizzard continues to blast Plains
A crippling blizzard is still blasting the northern Plains and Midwest with snow and ice, snarling traffic and leading to multiple crashes.
Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
mymotherlode.com
CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
California Officials Release 4 Endangered Condors Into Wild
Earlier this year, a group of four endangered condors was officially released into California’s Redwood National and State Parks. In a statement by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, it was reported that the Yurok Tribe successfully released the first pair of condors out of a group of four. This established the northernmost condor release area to date. It also reclaims a significant part of the bird’s former historic range, which they had been absent from since 1892.
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
