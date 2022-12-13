ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: Fort Valley Police arrest man wanted on multiple felonies

UPDATE (12/13): A man wanted in Fort Valley on multiple felonies is now in custody. On Monday, police sent out a BOLO for your help in finding Keldrick McCrary. He was arrested Tuesday for Smash and Grab Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
MONROE COUNTY, GA

