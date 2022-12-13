Read full article on original website
Security guard shot outside Macon restaurant earlier this week dies from injuries
MACON, Ga. — A security guard who was shot outside a Macon restaurant on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Coroner Leon Jones. 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls died just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, just days after being shot outside the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12.
Fort Valley police arrest, charge man for burglary, aggravated assault
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police have arrested a man wanted in a burglary and aggravated assault Tuesday. According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department's Facebook page, officers had been searching for Keldrick McCrary, who had last been seen at the AVID Motel in Perry.
41nbc.com
Bibb County teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators looked into the complaint and had warrants issued...
wgxa.tv
Victim's husband charged with murder in Warner Robins shooting death
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- After Macon woman, Christy Fisher, was found shot at a home in Warner Robins, she was pronounced dead in the hospital and investigators say that it was her husband who pulled the trigger. 32-year-old Alexander Fisher was still on the scene when officers arrived at...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Fort Valley Police arrest man wanted on multiple felonies
UPDATE (12/13): A man wanted in Fort Valley on multiple felonies is now in custody. On Monday, police sent out a BOLO for your help in finding Keldrick McCrary. He was arrested Tuesday for Smash and Grab Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
Victim identified after shooting on Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman is dead after being shot in a field in Warner Robins on Thursday according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department. They say officers received a call about a person shot around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Wallace Drive.
41nbc.com
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
wgxa.tv
Anonymous tip leads to discovery of gun at a Houston County high school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A gun was found on a Houston County school campus Thursday. According to district officials, the weapon was discovered at Northside High School after an anonymous tip to school leaders. The gun was found in a student's backpack. District officials say no students were in...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
Man to serve 20 years in prison for Henry County basketball court shooting
A Henry County man, who opened fire on two people running away from an argument at a McDonough basketball court in 2020, received a 20-year prison sentence, officials said.
WMAZ
GBI investigating after Baldwin County deputies shoot woman who attacked them with a hammer
The woman, identified as Fiesta Murphy, attacked one of the deputies with a hammer. Credit: Raime.
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
41nbc.com
Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station. The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male...
wgxa.tv
'I don't know what the answer is:' Bibb County youth leaders react to homicide numbers
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)-- "These kids, they don't have anything to do", said Butts. Ernest Butts Jr. who owns a boxing gym in Macon says that's why he believes homicide numbers continue to climb. Right now in Bibb County, the count is up to 70 homicides with 61 of those being...
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
41nbc.com
Florida woman facing multiple charges after Monroe County arrest
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Florida woman faces multiple charges after being arrested in Monroe County Wednesday morning. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just after 5:30, a deputy observed a Nissan Altima traveling south on I-75 that was “equipped with what appeared to be a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.”
WTVM
South Columbus traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, drugs and gun seizure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop on the south side of Columbus led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of drugs and a gun. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says, on Dec. 13, patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having no tail lights on Cusseta Road.
