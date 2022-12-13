ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 15

Mr Always Right
4d ago

If you like crime keep voting for Democrats!

Reply(4)
14
 

kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

Parents scramble to find Amoxicillin as shortage expected to last months. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Andrea Salinas. Portland area Starbucks employees participating in 3-day strike. This strike is part of baristas’ effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
SHERIDAN, OR
kptv.com

Rollover crash leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a car by firefighters in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a one-car crash on Southeast 148th Avenue just south...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
GRESHAM, OR

