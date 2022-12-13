Read full article on original website
Mr Always Right
4d ago
If you like crime keep voting for Democrats!
Reply(4)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kptv.com
Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
kptv.com
Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver
Parents scramble to find Amoxicillin as shortage expected to last months. Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Andrea Salinas. Portland area Starbucks employees participating in 3-day strike. This strike is part of baristas’ effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison...
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
Driver near scene of fatal NE Portland crash sought amid investigation
A driver who was near the scene of a fatal crash in early December is being sought by Portland police as they investigate the incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
kptv.com
Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.
kptv.com
8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
kptv.com
Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan
SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.
kptv.com
Rollover crash leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a car by firefighters in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a one-car crash on Southeast 148th Avenue just south...
kptv.com
2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home. It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October. On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham...
kezi.com
Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
kptv.com
Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City. The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a...
Man found shot multiple times at Southeast Portland bar
A man was found shot multiple times in the doorway of a bar in Southeast Portland early Thursday morning, authorities said.
kptv.com
City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars. Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.
‘It is definitely a problem:’ Clark County sergeant addresses disturbing uptick in murder-suicides
The Clark County Sheriff's Office told KOIN 6 News that the number of murder suicides this year matches that of the last three years combined.
Comments / 15