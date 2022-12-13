ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Creek, LA

Another run-off possible for Turkey Creek

By Taylor Toole
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226a0y_0jgPfbov00

Turkey Creek voters can expect to find themselves hitting the polls once more come January 14th, according to Evangeline Clerk of Court, Randy Deshotel.

This comes after an unusual outcome in Saturday's run-off mayoral election in the village, which resulted in a 50/50 tied vote between Republican candidates Bert Campbell and Vicki Chaddrick. This tie meant votes had to be recounted Monday.

"As long as I've been clerk, it has never happened before," said Deshotel, who's held the position for 11 years. "We are going to be opening the voting machines tomorrow, the votes should remain the same, and then if that is the case, there will be a run-off election January the 14th."

With only one precinct, the village of Turkey Creek had a voter turnout of 70.8% with a total of 218 votes split down the middle between Campbell and Chaddrick, according to the Secretary of State's website .

KATC reached out to both candidates for comment, and while Campbell decided not to talk, Chaddrick said this about the race for mayor now:

"No matter what the outcome is, I'm still here, my heart is still here, I still love where I live, and I still plan to be completely involved."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder Council approves redistricting changes

The DeRidder City Council unanimously voted to approve three ordinances at the regular meeting on Monday. One such ordinance adopted the new 2022 Redistricting Plan. Keith Hooper, City Council President and District 1 Representative, said this is a process required every decade. Hooper said redistricting is a necessity to ensure...
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day. A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health. Updated: 6 hours ago.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Assessing tornado damage in Rapides Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The heavy rainfall has...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon

A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Severe weather blog: closures and information

(KALB) - Severe weather passed through the Central Louisiana area on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. See information for closings and submission of damage photos below. We’re told in Natchitoches Parish there were two weather-related accidents and a few downed tree limbs. However, there was no significant damage reported. We have no reports of anything significant in Grant Parish other than a downed tree. Vernon Parish did not report any significant damage either.
KPLC TV

School closings due to threat of severe weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes across SWLA have announced school closures on Wednesday, December 14, due to the threat of severe weather. The following schools are closed due to the potential for severe weather:. Allen Parish Schools. Jeff Davis Parish Schools. LSU. 7News has reached out to all...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy