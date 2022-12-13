ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Nelson Agholor pleads for game stoppage after spotter appears to miss DeVante Parker head injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a00UK_0jgPfK0g00

Nelson Agholor pleaded for a game stoppage on Monday after spotters appeared to miss a head injury to his New England Patriots teammate DeVante Parker.

The incident happened late in the first quarter of Monday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Parker caught a second-down pass from Mac Jones, and his head slammed to the turf when he was tackled. He was slow to stand up, and his knees buckled as he gathered himself to his feet. He appeared woozy once he got to his feet.

The Patriots hurried to line up for the ensuing first down play as it wasn't clear that Parker maintained control of the ball through the catch. Agholor lined up in the slot with Parker out wide to his left. He looked out at Parker, then began to frantically wave his arms in an apparent bid to call for a game stoppage.

Officials eventually stopped the clock, but for a Cardinals challenge of the catch.

During the break in play, Parker left the field for the Patriots locker room. The Patriots soon announced that Parker was questionable to return with a head injury. Officials held up the ruling on the field of a catch.

The league employees expert spotters to identify when a player potentially sustains a head injury and updated its concussion protocols midseason to protect players who demonstrate motor instability after a blow to the head. The update was in response to Tua Tagovailoa's head injuries in consecutive weeks, the second of which left him hospitalized after a Week 4 injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa returned to a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills after demonstrating motor instability following a blow to his head.

The spotters apparently missed Parker's head injury on Monday, but Agholor didn't. Ultimately a Cardinals challenge kept him from playing another snap and risking further injury.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Vikings rally from 33-point halftime deficit to win in NFL’s greatest comeback

Call it a comeback for the ages. Or a monumental collapse. Either way, it was record-breaking. Minnesota rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime on Saturday, giving the Vikings the biggest comeback in NFL history. Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period helped the Vikings complete their rally at U.S. Bank Stadium and clinch the NFC North title in coach Kevin O’Connell’s debut season, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

The Miami Dolphins need a counterpunch. Here's what it could be

Twelve weeks into the season, the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the best offenses in the NFL under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per play and the Dolphins averaged 39 points and 447 offensive yards per game when Tagovailoa was under center. It was smooth sailing in South Beach as the Dolphins cruised to an 8-3 record and the top of the AFC East.
MIAMI, FL
102.5 The Bone

Ohio State phenom Marvin Harrison Jr. is so much more than a name

Imagine the pressure you have to endure as a marquee player on one of the nation’s most visible and most talented teams. Imagine the pressure of knowing the hopes and dreams of hundreds of thousands depend on whether you can catch a ball that’s coming your way. Now imagine the pressure of doing all that while carrying the name of your father … who just happened to be better than almost anyone ever in what you’re trying to do.
COLUMBUS, OH
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy