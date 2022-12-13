Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘The Church at Planned Parenthood’ ordered to pay $110k in civil damages
SPOKANE, Wash. — “The Church at Planned Parenthood” was ordered to pay $110,000 in civil damages to Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho on Friday. A Spokane County judge ruled that TCAPP violated state law for their protests which interfered with patient care. The judge said TCAPP’s actions created an increased risk of hypertension, increased pain, and a...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
FOX 28 Spokane
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. “The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements,” a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. “They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything.”
Spokane County sheriff: Voters should recall city council majority
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the city council is now helping state agencies recreate the Capital Hill Occupied Protest zone of Seattle and, thereby, encouraging continued lawlessness. He was referencing the 5-2 vote of the council on Monday to remove liability protection from Spokane...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Fun holiday events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, the holiday event list continues across Spokane. Freezing fog and cold before-wild weather is on the forecast this weekend. There are a lot of variables that could cause a swing in temperatures on the high or low side of 5-10 degrees in the days ahead. Then, early next week could either be snowy and mild or dry and bitter cold.
72 local recipes featured in The Spokane Cookbook
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chefs, farmers and foodies throughout Spokane poured their hearts and stomachs into a book worth knowing about, The Spokane Cookbook. After working on the project for many months, the crafted cookbook was created by local photographer, Ari Nordhagen. The hardcover contains 72 recipes, breathtaking photographs and...
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
Spokane mayor says shelter beds ready, homeless campers need to come out of the cold
(The Center Square) – One year ago, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said, the city council majority was upset about not having enough shelter space to get homeless people out of frigid winter weather. She wondered why, with great strides have been made to provide more than 1,000 shelter beds, the same councilors now seem to be fighting to keep residents of Camp Hope outdoors for an indefinite period of time.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren’t showing up ahead of holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
inlander.com
The far right is winning in North Idaho and stoking havoc at the local community college, with a little help from an alt-right filmmaker
Across three chaotic North Idaho College board meetings last week, Todd Banducci — the controversial college trustee — proclaimed that a new age was upon us. With November's election having delivered one more trustee in his hard-rightwing camp, it was time for a reckoning. "There's a new board......
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen arrested in connection to robberies in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to a pair of robberies that occurred on the evening of Dec. 7. The 17-year-old boy was charged with 1st degree robbery. SPD is continuing to identify and locate additional suspects, and...
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
inlander.com
I Saw You
OUTSTANDING SERVICE FROM USPS: Riverside Station Spokane, U.S. post office customer service window, postal clerk Alex always has a beautiful smile for customers. She is outstanding in her professionalism, friendliness and patience, going the extra mile in serving, helping and answering questions. She is an outstanding representative of our Postal Service. Thank you, Alex, and have a very Merry Christmas and New Year!
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 1