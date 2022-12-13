Read full article on original website
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline. Snow begins to taper off overnight and into tomorrow morning for Bangor and areas south, snow lingers in northern Maine through Sunday tapering off early Monday morning.
Maine mom shares her adoption story: ‘It makes me smile’
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 113,000 kids in the U.S. are waiting for a home. TV5 spoke to one mom who feels she’s been called to adoption, so much so, it is taking up her home and work life. Nicole Rancourt just jumped on board becoming the newest...
Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers ahead of this winter season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT is trying to hire more plow drivers for the winter season. The department says the number of truck drivers is about 20% lower than they would like to cover all weather scenarios. The Maine DOT, like many other public entities has struggled to...
Mills awards UMaine System funds to help place social work graduates in rural communities
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has awarded the UMaine System $475,000 to increase placement of social work graduates in rural communities. In addition to placing students in these areas of high need, the funding will be used to increase the number of trained practitioners who can supervise students.
Maine State Legislature schedules public hearing on winter heating aid plan
Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Legislature has scheduled a public hearing on emergency winter heating plans for next Wednesday, December 21, at 1:00pm, at the State House. This hearing will he hosted by the joint Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, whose temporary members were also announced by Democratic leadership on Friday.
All state offices are closing early Friday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Thursday evening that all state offices will be closing early Friday at 1:00 p.m. due to expected inclement weather worsening later in the day. The Governor strongly urges all Mainers to drive cautiously when making their way home.
Accumulating snowfall this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A First Alert Day is in effect for inland areas tonight, Saturday and Sunday. A low pressure system will move through the northeast tonight and through the weekend. Winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are already in effect as the storm moves in. Snow will continue to move north through the evening and overnight. Snow is expected to continue Saturday and slowly taper off from south to north Saturday night into Sunday morning. A rain/snow mix is expected along the coast. Snow will linger in northern Maine through Sunday. Snow accumulations along the coast will be 1-3″. South and east of the interstate 3-6″. North and west of the interstate 6-10″ with pockets of 10+ in the mountains. Expect heavy, wet snow.
President of Maine Maritime Academy thanks the community for their support
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - As authorities continue to investigate the horrific crash that killed four Maine maritime academy students last weekend, the president of MMA released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for all of the support through this challenging week. Jerry Paul said: “Thank you for the outpouring of...
Mainers encouraged to sign up for health insurance by Thursday
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is urging Mainers who need health insurance to sign up through Coverme.gov before the end of the day Thursday. Mills said the uninsured rate in Maine has dropped from 8% in 2019 to 5.7% last year. She said it’s the largest decline of any...
Salvation Army branches take part in annual ‘Red Kettle Blitz Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bells are ringing this holiday season outside many stores across Maine. Volunteers from the Salvation Army can be seen collecting donations for the Red Kettle Campaign. Thursday was Red Kettle Blitz Day. Branches competed with other Salvation Army locations throughout the state to raise the largest...
Snow, Mix & Rain Begins Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the rest of night. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s with northeasterly winds around 10-20 mph. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for inland communities on Friday night through Sunday. By Friday, low...
Snow, Mix & Rain Developing This Afternoon & Evening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, off the Mid-Atlantic region this morning, will slowly move northeastward towards southern New England by this evening. As the storm approaches, we’ll see light snow inland and light mixed rain/snow for coastal areas, developing from southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon and evening. Some spots could see light accumulation of a coating to an inch by later this evening. High temperatures today will be in the 30s to near 40°. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient over the area will be tightening with winds becoming gusty today. Gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible especially this afternoon and evening with the strongest winds along the coast. Precipitation will become steadier and heavier tonight, especially after midnight. We’ll see snow for inland and northern areas, while coastal areas see rain/snow mix. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most spots overnight. Northeast winds will gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the overnight hours.
Central Maine Power ranks last in customer satisfaction among East Coast electric utility companies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power ranks last among 18 large electric utility companies on the East Coast, according to a customer satisfaction survey released by J.D. Power on Wednesday. Over the past year, J.D. Power conducted more than 100,000 interviews with residential customers across the country. Companies could...
Dry Today, Snow, Mix & Rain Heading Our Way
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a quiet day today with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. We’ll continue to see a gusty breeze out of the north/northeast with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south for nighttime lows.
Dannel Malloy speaks about the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marks 10 years since the tragic shootings at a school in Newtown, Connecticut. Current University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy was Connecticut’s Governor back then. TV5 spoke with him earlier Wednesday, here is part of that conversation.
