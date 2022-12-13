BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, off the Mid-Atlantic region this morning, will slowly move northeastward towards southern New England by this evening. As the storm approaches, we’ll see light snow inland and light mixed rain/snow for coastal areas, developing from southwest to northeast across the state this afternoon and evening. Some spots could see light accumulation of a coating to an inch by later this evening. High temperatures today will be in the 30s to near 40°. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient over the area will be tightening with winds becoming gusty today. Gusts to 30-40 MPH will be possible especially this afternoon and evening with the strongest winds along the coast. Precipitation will become steadier and heavier tonight, especially after midnight. We’ll see snow for inland and northern areas, while coastal areas see rain/snow mix. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most spots overnight. Northeast winds will gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the overnight hours.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO