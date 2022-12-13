Read full article on original website
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke
WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
