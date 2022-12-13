ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul...
