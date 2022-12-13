Read full article on original website
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
Global Data Center Transformation Business Report 2022: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027 - Rise of Cloud Data Center Triggers Broad-based Opportunities for Transformation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Data Center Transformation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center Transformation Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Data Center Transformation estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4...
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Foster Growth and Success with the Help of Gad.Ai
Know more about their client’s latest application called Table 1. There is no denying that the rise of the Internet and digitization has made people's lives more convenient than usual. Today, both individuals and brands maximize the opportunities of having a strong digital presence. At Gad.Ai, they help their clients grow and attain success by bringing only the best in top quality development.
Gecina Achieves the Maximum CDP Rating and Confirms Its Leadership in Several ESG Rankings
Gecina (Paris:GFC) has been recognized for its climate change performance and transparency leadership by the Climate Change Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP). Gecina has also made progress in the GRESB rankings, with an overall score of 94/100, and seen its AAA rating confirmed by MSCI. With the publication of the CDP...
Vizabli, Inc. Completes $2.5M Seed Round Financing
Funding allows Vizabli, Inc. to expand the team and execute an aggressive growth plan for 2023. Vizabli, Inc. (https://vizabli.com), a rapid-growth med-tech company providing interactive, touchscreen smartboards and mobile applications to hospitals, announces the completion of a $2.5M seed funding round, led by Lone Star Communications, Inc. of Dallas, Texas.
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Sigma Computing Announces Live Editing for Collaborative Analytics
New feature enables real-time collaboration across teams with live data in the warehouse. Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today launched Live Edit, an industry-first feature that allows users to build and analyze data together at the same time. This press release...
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
MasterBrand Completes Separation from Fortune Brands
Expected to begin “regular-way” trading today under the MBC stock ticker. MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) (“MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, has completed its previously announced separation from Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (“Fortune Brands”) and is now an independent, publicly-traded company.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada Join Forces to Empower Girls
TORONTO - December 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Femme Gaming and Plan International Canada are thrilled to announce a partnership for the upcoming fundraising event, Game for Girls' Equality Holiday Charity Stream. This marks Plan International Canada's launch into the gaming space and Femme Gaming's continued commitment to promoting equal rights for girls.
CORRECTING and REPLACING ExtraHop Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for the Third Time
Solution provides visibility to help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks. First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nineteen NDR vendors recognized (instead of This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nine NDR vendors recognized).
