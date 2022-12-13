ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cartersville.

The Dalton High School basketball team will have a game with Cartersville High School on December 12, 2022, 19:50:00.

Dalton High School
Cartersville High School
December 12, 2022
19:50:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: All-Americans and a honorary captain

The Georgia Bulldogs stay in the spotlight without even trying, and usually, it’s good news. Since head coach Kirby Smart has taken over, the Dawgs are a team that mostly stays on the good side of the headlines. There have been times when it hasn’t been so pretty, but for the most part, if you see the Georgia Bulldogs, some kind of good news is attached.
ATHENS, GA
WDEF

Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia

A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

High school senior dies in Douglas County crash, another injured

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A deadly wreck claimed the life of a teen as she headed to school earlier this month, according to King's Way Christian School. The Douglasville school said it happened Dec. 7; two of their seniors were in the car at the time of the crash. The two were taken to Douglas WellStar Hospital, where one of them, 17-year-old Juliette (Julie) Grace Howell, died, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
GEORGIA STATE
