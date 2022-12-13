ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Coastal View

Carty signs off after 16 years of council service

Councilmember Gregg A. Carty stepped down from his longtime seat on the council Monday night, meeting thunderous applause and a standing ovation from both his fellow councilmembers and those in the audience. Carty, who lost the district five seat to fellow councilmember and now mayor Al Clark in November’s election,...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Council creates housing element committee, in response to housing element uproar

The city council approved the creation of two new ad-hoc committees Monday, including an Ad Hoc Housing Element Committee. The county’s release of its proposed Housing Element – meant to help the county meet state housing requirements – caused an uproar in Carpinteria. The county’s housing element map proposes rezoning non-housing areas just outside of city limits to meet housing standards; this could impact the city’s ability to meet local needs, and place an undue burden on Carpinteria, opponents argued.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course

Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria pot wars: a Dutch clean-air technology gives residents some hope (Part 1 of 2)

Editor’s Note: Part 2 of this article, “Carpinteria pot wars: A Dutch clean-air technology gives residents some hope,” will run in CVN Vol. 29, No. 14. Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

New Public Health Director: Mouhanad Hammami

Mouhanad Hammami is the county’s new public health director, replacing interim director Daniel Nielson, the county announced Tuesday. Nielson had been appointed in July 2022 after Dr. Van Do-Reynoso left the position. Dr. Hammami has worked in public government administration and healthcare for more than 20 years and worked...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Supervisors extend Ceres Cannabis Cultivation Farm’s deadline to implement carbon scrubbers

Ceres Cannabis Cultivation Farm successfully appealed the county planning commission’s greenhouse carbon scrubbers provision on Tuesday, following a unanimous Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors vote. The project’s applicants had asked the Board of Supervisors to extend the carbon scrubbers implementation deadline to 24 months, rather than the 12-month turnaround required by the Planning Commission.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School

A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria Community Library seeks adult English tutors

The Carpinteria Community Library is seeking tutors for adult English learners, with a training scheduled for January 2023. Those interested can visit or call the library to sign up for the training; the library is located at 5141 Carpinteria Ave., and can be reached at (805) 684-4314. Once training is complete, tutors will be matched with a student.
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Library to open Mondays

Starting Jan. 9, 2023, the Carpinteria Community Library will be open on Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Preschool Storytime will also now take place at 10:30 a.m. Mondays. The library’s Saturday hours will also shift in January, with the new hours 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Halos & Pitchforks • Dec. 15, 2022

A reader sends a halo to Reality Church, Beth Cox and the Freemans for their contributions to the lunches for the homeless. A reader sends a halo to those who left their pumpkins out to feed chickens, ducks and the goat. reader sends a halo to Rosa Markoff for her...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Carpinteria library offers teen internet workshop

The Carpinteria Community Library will host a teen workshop – in partnership with the city of Carpinteria’s Community Service Grant program – on how to go viral online. The free workshop, funded by the city, was created to help teens utilize techniques and tools to tell stories through social media posts, storytelling or even through writing a book. Students can bring their own devices, but the library will provide a computer and all other necessary tools. Lunch will be provided.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

District increases students’ book access through library partnership

The Carpinteria Unified School District is partnering with the Carpinteria Community Library to provide filtered access to the children’s library collection, while eliminating the need to have a library card. The Carpinteria Community Library app, SORA, will be available on the district assigned Chromebooks and tablets, and students will be able to log in using their school google account authentication.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Rotary Club of Carpinteria to provide music scholarships

In the coming months, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria will open up scholarships for Carpinteria Unified School district students who want to attend private music programs in the 2023 school year. Lessons will be paid for up to three months at a time. Parents of CUSD students should look out...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA

