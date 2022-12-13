Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Coastal View
Carty signs off after 16 years of council service
Councilmember Gregg A. Carty stepped down from his longtime seat on the council Monday night, meeting thunderous applause and a standing ovation from both his fellow councilmembers and those in the audience. Carty, who lost the district five seat to fellow councilmember and now mayor Al Clark in November’s election,...
Coastal View
Council creates housing element committee, in response to housing element uproar
The city council approved the creation of two new ad-hoc committees Monday, including an Ad Hoc Housing Element Committee. The county’s release of its proposed Housing Element – meant to help the county meet state housing requirements – caused an uproar in Carpinteria. The county’s housing element map proposes rezoning non-housing areas just outside of city limits to meet housing standards; this could impact the city’s ability to meet local needs, and place an undue burden on Carpinteria, opponents argued.
Noozhawk
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
Coastal View
Carpinteria pot wars: a Dutch clean-air technology gives residents some hope (Part 1 of 2)
Editor’s Note: Part 2 of this article, “Carpinteria pot wars: A Dutch clean-air technology gives residents some hope,” will run in CVN Vol. 29, No. 14. Paul Ekstrom, a retired firefighter in Carpinteria, says he and his wife, Linda, have been living a happier life for the past few months, largely free from the pungent smell of pot that drove them indoors with the windows shut every day.
kcbx.org
Santa Barbara to review city regulations on accessory dwelling units amid housing crisis
With recent changes in state law and an ongoing regional housing crisis, the city of Santa Barbara is updating their zoning ordinances for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The city says the updates include requirements to ensure the ADUs are easier to build. An ADU is an accessory unit to a...
Coastal View
County Planning rejects Concerned Carpinterians’ appeal against Vista Verde Farms
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied Concerned Carpinterians’ appeal of the 3450 Via Real cannabis cultivation project approval last week, granting de novo approval for the project. The commission granted approval after owners of the cultivation updated their odor abatement plan to include carbon scrubbers in all of...
Coastal View
New Public Health Director: Mouhanad Hammami
Mouhanad Hammami is the county’s new public health director, replacing interim director Daniel Nielson, the county announced Tuesday. Nielson had been appointed in July 2022 after Dr. Van Do-Reynoso left the position. Dr. Hammami has worked in public government administration and healthcare for more than 20 years and worked...
Coastal View
Supervisors extend Ceres Cannabis Cultivation Farm’s deadline to implement carbon scrubbers
Ceres Cannabis Cultivation Farm successfully appealed the county planning commission’s greenhouse carbon scrubbers provision on Tuesday, following a unanimous Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors vote. The project’s applicants had asked the Board of Supervisors to extend the carbon scrubbers implementation deadline to 24 months, rather than the 12-month turnaround required by the Planning Commission.
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
vidanewspaper.com
Manager Arraigned on Embezzlement Charges
Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced charges against a Camarillo man accused of embezzling from a Ventura business where he worked as an operations manager. Gabriel Garcia a 52 year-old, of Camarillo, is charged with grand theft, fraud and 19 counts of forgery. He pled not guilty at last...
Coastal View
Carpinteria Community Library seeks adult English tutors
The Carpinteria Community Library is seeking tutors for adult English learners, with a training scheduled for January 2023. Those interested can visit or call the library to sign up for the training; the library is located at 5141 Carpinteria Ave., and can be reached at (805) 684-4314. Once training is complete, tutors will be matched with a student.
Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent
Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been selected as the new Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent set to begin in January of the new year. The post Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Coastal View
Library to open Mondays
Starting Jan. 9, 2023, the Carpinteria Community Library will be open on Mondays, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Preschool Storytime will also now take place at 10:30 a.m. Mondays. The library’s Saturday hours will also shift in January, with the new hours 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Coastal View
Halos & Pitchforks • Dec. 15, 2022
A reader sends a halo to Reality Church, Beth Cox and the Freemans for their contributions to the lunches for the homeless. A reader sends a halo to those who left their pumpkins out to feed chickens, ducks and the goat. reader sends a halo to Rosa Markoff for her...
Coastal View
Carpinteria library offers teen internet workshop
The Carpinteria Community Library will host a teen workshop – in partnership with the city of Carpinteria’s Community Service Grant program – on how to go viral online. The free workshop, funded by the city, was created to help teens utilize techniques and tools to tell stories through social media posts, storytelling or even through writing a book. Students can bring their own devices, but the library will provide a computer and all other necessary tools. Lunch will be provided.
Coastal View
District increases students’ book access through library partnership
The Carpinteria Unified School District is partnering with the Carpinteria Community Library to provide filtered access to the children’s library collection, while eliminating the need to have a library card. The Carpinteria Community Library app, SORA, will be available on the district assigned Chromebooks and tablets, and students will be able to log in using their school google account authentication.
Coastal View
Rotary Club of Carpinteria to provide music scholarships
In the coming months, the Rotary Club of Carpinteria will open up scholarships for Carpinteria Unified School district students who want to attend private music programs in the 2023 school year. Lessons will be paid for up to three months at a time. Parents of CUSD students should look out...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Comments / 0