The Carpinteria Community Library will host a teen workshop – in partnership with the city of Carpinteria’s Community Service Grant program – on how to go viral online. The free workshop, funded by the city, was created to help teens utilize techniques and tools to tell stories through social media posts, storytelling or even through writing a book. Students can bring their own devices, but the library will provide a computer and all other necessary tools. Lunch will be provided.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO