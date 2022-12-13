Read full article on original website
VanEck Announces Yearend Distributions for VanEck Equity ETFs
VanEck announced today the following 2022 annual distributions per share for its VanEck® equity exchange-traded funds. The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.
RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions
Benefits of the new partnership include the addition of advisory solutions like the Nationwide Monument Advisor IOVA to RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of insurance and annuity solutions and expanded distribution opportunities for Nationwide. RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand...
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Unisys Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – UIS
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 10, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
MasterBrand Completes Separation from Fortune Brands
Expected to begin “regular-way” trading today under the MBC stock ticker. MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) (“MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, has completed its previously announced separation from Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (“Fortune Brands”) and is now an independent, publicly-traded company.
Buenaventura Takes Pre-Emptive Measures Related to Peru’s Current State of Emergency
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, advises that political protests throughout Peru, precipitating a nationwide state of emergency announced yesterday, has adversely affected supply routes to mines throughout the country.
SGLY INVESTORS: February 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Singularity securities (NASDAQ: SGLY, formerly SINO) between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Singularity. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 7, 2023.
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
