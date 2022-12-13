‘How Was That Token’ Presents the Opportunity of a Lifetime for Content Creators

Read full article on original website
“NirvanaVerse”: a new exciting project by The Nemesis and Rai Cinema
The Nemesis and Rai Cinema, which announced their partnership last May during the Cannes Film Festival, have consolidated their successful relationship with a new project that will be launched on December 15th. During a keynote lecture at La Sapienza University of Rome, the Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores will present the transmedia reboot of the 1997 movie Nirvana.
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
Boom (In The Bedroom) by Jamal J. Franklin Hits the top 8 on the DRT (Digital Radio Tracker) Charts
Talented rapper, Jamal J Franklin, continues to push boundaries as his latest single, “Boom (G Mix)” set to hit the top 10 on the Digital Radio Tracker charts. Jamal J Franklin, popularly known by the stage name, $ilver Dollar, is undoubtedly looking to make his mark in the hip-hop genre, as the FLIZI Entertainment artist rocks the airwaves with his single titled Boom (G Mix). Known for his lyricism and amazing punchlines, Jamal J Franklin has created another masterpiece in Boom (G Mix), as the single is currently on the Digital Radio Tracker charts with a guaranteed placement to hit the top ten.
Foster Growth and Success with the Help of Gad.Ai
Know more about their client’s latest application called Table 1. There is no denying that the rise of the Internet and digitization has made people's lives more convenient than usual. Today, both individuals and brands maximize the opportunities of having a strong digital presence. At Gad.Ai, they help their clients grow and attain success by bringing only the best in top quality development.
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Date of Annual General Meeting
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) today announced that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on March 6, 2023, in Vancouver. The AGM date is within the time period permitted by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies.
Sigma Computing Announces Live Editing for Collaborative Analytics
New feature enables real-time collaboration across teams with live data in the warehouse. Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today launched Live Edit, an industry-first feature that allows users to build and analyze data together at the same time. This press release...
