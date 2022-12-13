‘How Was That Token’ Presents the Opportunity of a Lifetime for Content Creators

Talented rapper, Jamal J Franklin, continues to push boundaries as his latest single, “Boom (G Mix)” set to hit the top 10 on the Digital Radio Tracker charts. Jamal J Franklin, popularly known by the stage name, $ilver Dollar, is undoubtedly looking to make his mark in the hip-hop genre, as the FLIZI Entertainment artist rocks the airwaves with his single titled Boom (G Mix). Known for his lyricism and amazing punchlines, Jamal J Franklin has created another masterpiece in Boom (G Mix), as the single is currently on the Digital Radio Tracker charts with a guaranteed placement to hit the top ten.

2 DAYS AGO