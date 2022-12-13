Read full article on original website
RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions
Benefits of the new partnership include the addition of advisory solutions like the Nationwide Monument Advisor IOVA to RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of insurance and annuity solutions and expanded distribution opportunities for Nationwide. RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand...
Creative Media Enterprises LLC: Providing Opportunities to Work Smarter
Pursuing data automation for a more efficient business process. In this digital age, it is best practice to maximize the opportunities provided by the different technologies readily available today. Most business C-suite leaders don’t know where their data is and rely on heavily siloed processes that are costly and slow moving.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Vizabli, Inc. Completes $2.5M Seed Round Financing
Funding allows Vizabli, Inc. to expand the team and execute an aggressive growth plan for 2023. Vizabli, Inc. (https://vizabli.com), a rapid-growth med-tech company providing interactive, touchscreen smartboards and mobile applications to hospitals, announces the completion of a $2.5M seed funding round, led by Lone Star Communications, Inc. of Dallas, Texas.
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Unisys Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – UIS
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important January 10, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Date of Annual General Meeting
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) today announced that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) will be held on March 6, 2023, in Vancouver. The AGM date is within the time period permitted by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies.
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.
MasterBrand Completes Separation from Fortune Brands
Expected to begin “regular-way” trading today under the MBC stock ticker. MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) (“MasterBrand”), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, has completed its previously announced separation from Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (“Fortune Brands”) and is now an independent, publicly-traded company.
Wolters Kluwer Indicator “pain index” highlights significant risk and regulatory compliance concerns for U.S. lenders
10th annual survey reveals regulatory change management as a key challenge alongside concerns regarding new regulations. Keeping pace with the volume, scope and breadth of regulatory changes tops the list of key concerns facing U.S. banks, credit unions, and other lenders, according to the results of Wolters Kluwer’s latest Regulatory & Risk Management Indicator survey. This finding marks the second consecutive year in which an institution’s ability to manage regulatory change in an effective and compliant manner was viewed as the chief challenge for institutions of all asset sizes.
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
New Mexico Organizations Improving Community Health Receive Over $1.1 Million From UnitedHealthcare To Expand Programs
Investment addresses food and housing security, education and training, maternity care, rural care and behavioral health. UnitedHealthcare today announced an investment of over $1.1 million to organizations and initiatives focused on addressing social determinants of health by expanding health care access and improving health equity in New Mexico’s frontier and urban communities. This investment includes over $380,000 in grants previously announced supporting maternity care, food and housing security and behavioral health.
HELIOS Medical Management SaaS Platform Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Program
VirtualHealth will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for cloud solutions designed to reduce healthcare disparities and advance health equity. VirtualHealth is pleased to announce that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment,...
SGLY INVESTORS: February 7, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that investors in Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Singularity securities (NASDAQ: SGLY, formerly SINO) between February 12, 2021 and November 17, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Singularity. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is February 7, 2023.
Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition: Standalone Systems to Be Replaced by Platform Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Report Says 31 Million North Americans Used Connected Care Solutions in 2022. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The analyst forecasts that the number of...
CIBC Innovation Banking Leads $45 Million Syndicated Debt Facility for Azalea Health
CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce the lead arrangement of a $45 million syndicated debt financing for Atlanta-based Azalea Health, a leading provider of electronic health records and revenue cycle management for community-based healthcare providers. Azalea’s fully cloud-based SaaS solution provides electronic health records integrated with telehealth functionality, revenue...
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
CORRECTING and REPLACING ExtraHop Recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response for the Third Time
Solution provides visibility to help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks. First paragraph, second sentence of release should read: This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nineteen NDR vendors recognized (instead of This is the third time that ExtraHop has been named as a Representative Vendor among the nine NDR vendors recognized).
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) Investing in Projects Across Canada to Build Clean Energy Future
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF) is dedicated to a net-zero future that leverages energy sources like renewable natural gas (“RNG”). “EverGen is committed to expanding RNG infrastructure across Canada by investing in projects in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. The company recently broke ground at its West coast Fraser Valley Biogas RNG expansion project with the goal of doubling production volumes to approximately 160,000 GJ of RNG per year. Across the country in Ontario, the company recently acquired a 50% interest in Project Radius, which includes three projects collectively capable of producing approximately 1.7 million GJ of RNG per year,” a recent article reads. “EverGen will deliver on our platform expansion commitments with the potential to exceed 1,000,000 GJ of RNG production annually,” the company’s CEO Chase Edgelow is quoted as saying. “Ontario has an abundant amount of excess organic feedstock and, as a leader in the RNG industry, EverGen can develop the sustainable infrastructure that contributes to carbon-negative energy production and the greening of the province.”
