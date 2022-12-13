ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandvideonews.com

Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing

HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Green said the proclamation...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation

EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
ARIZONA STATE
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Here are the best gifts to give a travel enthusiast

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui. Updated: 6...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui

“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
HONOLULU, HI

