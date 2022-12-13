Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
DLNR: Witness to shark attack off Maui that left visitor dead saw ‘red cloud’ in water
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A witness saw a large shark feeding on something “in the middle of a red cloud in the water” just before a snorkeler off Maui was reported missing in what’s been classified as a fatal shark attack. The new detail was included in a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency Proclaimed After Hawaiʻi Life Flight Goes Missing
HONOLULU - The medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui while enroute to pick up a patient located on Hawai‘i island. (BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi Life Flight with three crew members on board has gone missing between Maui and Hawaiʻi island, and State officials have issued an emergency proclamation in response to the situation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For Hawaii inmates in Arizona, Makahiki celebration is a special connection to home
The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Here are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prisoners at Arizona's Saguaro Correctional Center partake in Makahiki celebration
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui. Updated: 3...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
KITV.com
Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft:. “An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." The search continues for a reported downed medical transport plane in Hawaii. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Green said the proclamation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air ambulance crash off Maui, governor's emergency proclamation
EPA takes action on 2021 Kailua sewage plant discharge to prevent future spills. Over millions of gallons of wastewater from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant was discharged in 2021. A natural wonder: Hawaii Island residents spot 'ice rivers' from snow-capped Mauna Kea. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. National forecasters...
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What the Tech: Here are the best gifts to give a travel enthusiast
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui. Updated: 6...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Latest on air medical transport crash off Maui
“To reduce recidivism we got to keep them connected to their culture and to their family." HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department. He will succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August. In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Weapons violations up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Internal data from the Honolulu Police Department shows officers are confronting more people carrying weapons. HPD confirms violations are up in five of Oahu’s eight police districts. But what the numbers don’t show are the types of weapons officers are finding. Hawaii News Now discovered it’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man who claims to be protecting remote West Oahu beach accused of harassing visitors
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January. Updated: 3 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
Comments / 0