WKTV
Turning Stone's Gingerbread Village featured in Forbes top 10 gingerbread displays list
Verona, N.Y. -- Forbes Travel Guide recently featured its '10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays' and the Turning Stone in Verona made the list. Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village was featured alongside others, some from the most prestigious hotels in the country including the Waldorf Astoria in Chicago and the Ritz-Carlton in both New Orleans and Orlando.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
WKTV
Christmas concert at St. Joseph's Church in Lee Center rescheduled for Tuesday
LEE CENTER, N.Y. -- The Christmas concert at St. Joseph's Church in Lee Center has been rescheduled for Tuesday at the same time. The concert 'Unto Us A Child Is Born' is the 36th concert to take place at the church. It will be directed by Scott Rutledge and accompanied by Jennifer Evans Fitzgibbon as well as Aaron Browka. Special guests 'The Altano Strings' will also be there.
WKTV
Weather Channel team meets with NEWSChannel 2s Bill Kardas
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Weather Channel came to meet with NEWSChannel 2s own Chief Meteorologist, Bill Kardas regarding the snowstorm happening here over the next couple of days. Meteorologist, Paul Goodole, who has been with The Weather Channel for almost 24 years knows what we deal with in our area. He is a Native New Yorker and has braved all the elements.
WKTV
Grab your Santa suits, SantaCon in Utica is back this Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- SantaCon, a convention of Santa's, is back this year on Varick Street in Utica on Saturday. Wear your best Santa, Mrs. Claus or favorite holiday character costume and start the Santa crawl at The Celtic Harp at noon. This is your opportunity to feel like a kid again and have some fun.
WKTV
New York Mills annual Christmas on Main Street Friday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- New York Mills is hosting their annual Christmas on Main Street, Friday from 6-8 p.m. The event will kick off with a bonfire at 6 p.m. followed by a parade of lights and finally the lighting of the village Christmas Tree at the Optimist Club.
WKTV
Almost $500,000 in grants to benefit local artists and organizations
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon announced that she was able to get $482,500 in grants which will be awarded to 10 organizations and artists in Utica. The grants come from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). The 10 organizations that will receive funds are:. ● $79,500...
WKTV
Residents find the joy in snow, a Snowman collection has begun
UTICA, N.Y. -- Although this massive snow dump has been a pain for locals, making for messy, dangerous roads, cold temperatures and lots of shoveling, some residents found the joy in the cold stuff and built snowmen!. Santa would be pleased at everyone's efforts in finding the joy instead of...
localsyr.com
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about
(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
WKTV
Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out
UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run. NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the...
WKTV
Mug Club: Mobile Mammogram Van
UTICA, N.Y. -- It's no secret that early detection saves lives and Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse is making it easy to get your annual Mammogram. The Mobile Mammogram Van is making a stop in Utica on Friday at The Pines at Utica from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Women ages 40 and up are eligible for the services.
uticatangerine.com
Utica Bread, a rising bakery in a growing community
A crowd of people gathered outside of one small store on Genesee Street in New Hartford early on a Saturday morning. The shop was due to open in two minutes, and already people were lined up, waiting eagerly to be let in. Finally, the door opens, and the smell of...
starvedrock.media
Annual Santa Parade Happening This Weekend In Utica
Santa will be in Utica just a week before the big day. The village is hosting its annual Santa Parade. The route starts at the Burgess Subdivision at 6 o'clock and winds its way through the village. Santa will set up shop after the parade at village hall in Utica...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Pretty Cool Feature Right In Plain Sight At Target New Hartford
While shopping at Target in New Hartford, are you taking advantage of this lifehack hidden right in plain sight?. Let's be honest, long lines can aggravate you around the holidays. It can turn you from happy, to the man standing in line in the song "Christmas Shoes" from Newsong very quickly. I want to let you in on a little secret while shopping at Target in New Hartford. It might not even be a secret, but it saved me a ton of time so now I want to at least share this tip with you.
mylittlefalls.com
Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
Syracuse needs to know how lucky we are to have Dosa Grill’s north-meets-south Indian food (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — As usual on a Monday night at dinner time, Dosa Grill was full, with patrons milling about the dinner buffet. Dosa offers a fusion of Northern and Southern Indian food. It’s located in a small plaza at the corner of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street in DeWitt. And Syracuse is so lucky to have this place.
A Central New York farm that offered food and fun for nearly 25 years is shutting down
Rome, N. Y. — After almost 25 years, Wagner Farms near Rome in Oneida County is shutting down. Owner Ron Wagner blames rising costs and lower-than-expected revenues for the decision to close the business that has offered fresh produce along with activities such as wagon rides and an annual sunflower celebration.
