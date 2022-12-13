ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Best Hotels in Washington State

We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington

Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout

(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks a preliminary injunction to secure a reasonable period of time to safely harvest the 300,000 fish in the farms and remove the equipment at the sites. ...
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump

Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA

(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
SW WA Fishing Report (12-14-22)

THE FOLLOWING FISHING REPORT WAS FORWARDED BY BRYANT SPELLMAN, WDFW. Preliminary Washington tributary sport sampling summary December 5-11, 2022. Cowlitz River I-5 Br downstream – 10 bank rods had no catch. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Br – Six bank rods had no catch. Kalama River – Two...
