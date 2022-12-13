Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Washington State Set to Receive $39.8 Million In Grants From NOAA For Fish Barrier Removal
On Wednesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced it is awarding $39,819,704 in grants to tribes, local governments and communities in Washington state for the removal of fish barriers and restoration of salmon habitat, according to a news release from Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office. A total of...
seattlemet.com
The Best Hotels in Washington State
We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
610KONA
Bird Flu Confirmed In South Central Washington Commercial Operation
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a large commercial flock. The Franklin County operation first reported a high number of sudden deaths of chickens to the WSDA last week. Investigators say other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians. State officials quarantined the impacted operation, and all birds on the farm were quickly and humanely put down.
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
koze.com
Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms
OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
'Ignoring science': Suit targets Washington fish farming ban, seeks stay for 300,000 trout
(The Center Square) – Cooke Aquaculture on Wednesday morning filed a complaint in Washington State Superior Court to appeal the state’s decision to deny renewal of the Canada-based company’s fish farming permits for its Hope Island and Rich Passage farms. In the 42-page complaint, Cooke also seeks a preliminary injunction to secure a reasonable period of time to safely harvest the 300,000 fish in the farms and remove the equipment at the sites. ...
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
Department of Health issues consumption advisories for fish at 3 Washington lakes
The Washington State Department of Health has issued consumption advisories for fish caught at several lakes in Washington. The fish have been found to contain perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), which is part of a family of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). According to the DOH, studies of humans...
Timeline: Confidence increasing in impactful lowland snow this weekend, next week
SEATTLE — An amplified weather pattern is expected to develop this weekend into next week, sending chilly air and areas of lowland snow into western Washington just in time for holiday travel. Confidence is increasing in the potential for impactful wintry weather for some lowland areas at times from...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
calmatters.network
Washington Workers Win Significant Pay Bump
Unionized caseworkers in Washington’s Department for Children, Youth, and Families are set to receive a meaningful pay increase in 2023 after five months of bargaining — a noteworthy contract for an all-too-often beleaguered workforce. The pay raise is an attempt to answer the department’s workforce crisis, which mirrors...
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
Government Technology
Firefighting Foams Contaminating Drinking Water in WA
(TNS) - The water pumped from the ground here was once considered pure enough to mix with a little chlorine and then pipe directly to homes. Today, every gallon from two water district wells must first be flushed through six enormous tanks, each filled with 40,000 pounds of specially treated coal, to remove contaminants.
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
KUOW
THEM APPLES: Prices up, but Northwest apple growers aren’t grinning
This year Northwest apple growers are down about 20% from the boxes they picked last year. Cold spring weather, a dry summer and an early cold snap didn’t leave a lot of growing room. Washington state growers picked just a bit over 100 million, 40-pound boxes, this year. That’s...
The Best Cupcakes In Washington Are At This Bakery
Eat This, Not That! found the most decadent and delicious cupcakes in Washington state.
nwsportsmanmag.com
SW WA Fishing Report (12-14-22)
THE FOLLOWING FISHING REPORT WAS FORWARDED BY BRYANT SPELLMAN, WDFW. Preliminary Washington tributary sport sampling summary December 5-11, 2022. Cowlitz River I-5 Br downstream – 10 bank rods had no catch. Cowlitz River Above the I-5 Br – Six bank rods had no catch. Kalama River – Two...
Comments / 1