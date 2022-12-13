Read full article on original website

Cheney High School students give back to community with holiday gift drive
CHENEY, Wash. - The roughly 20 Cheney High School (CHS) students involved in the Future Business Leaders of America club set out on a mission to give back to their community this holiday season and Friday night they did just that. Since Dec. 1, the club has worked to collect...
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren't showing up ahead of holidays
Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind.
Sandpoint City Council authorizes goose hunting on City Beach on limited days
Geese have been a problem for years at Sandpoint's City Beach. In an effort to get them under control, the Sandpoint City Council has authorized a goose hunt on the beach twice a week for three weeks.
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week
Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20's and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways!
Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. "On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family," Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. "Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead."
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse charged with first-degree murder in Superior Court
33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 after a day of searching the Sunset Hills area after shooting his grandmother's in-home care nurse. He is now facing first-degree murder charges in Spokane County Superior Court.
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls, Idaho State Police investigating
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe near 5th avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe near 5th avenue. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. The southbound lanes of Monroe were closed for...
Spokane County commissioners vote to put new jail proposal on November ballot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County commissioners have voted to put a measure on next year's November general election ballot that would include a funding proposal for what they're calling a new "community corrections center" on the county's campus in Downtown Spokane. County leaders held a press availability to explain their...
Deputies warn of scammers using fear, fake kidnapping to extort cash payments
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was nearly scammed of $1,300 after a phone call demanded cash in exchange for his kidnapped daughter. According to Spokane Valley Police Department, an employee at Money Tree called for a welfare check after a man came in and handed her a note, telling her to call 911 and people had been kidnapped.
Spokane-based Abilia Healthcare accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $5 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering, among...
Recap and highlights: No. 15 Gonzaga turns in impressive performance, knocks off No. 4 Alabama in hostile environment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – When it comes to the top teams in the country, Gonzaga hadn't played its best through its grueling nonconference schedule. That changed against Alabama on Saturday. Gonzaga turned in its most complete performance and proved it belongs with a 100-90 win. The No. 15 Bulldogs (9-3)...
Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller lead Gonzaga Prep boys past Lewis and Clark
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Curtis 78, Mt. Spokane 55: Zoom Diallo scored 30 points and the Vikings (6-0) beat the Wildcats (5-1) in a Curtis Winter Classic semifinal at Curtis HS in University Place. Ryan Lafferty led Mt. Spokane with 20 points and Andrew Rayment added 16.
