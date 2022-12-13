ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Arctic Front Brings Light Snow on Sunday, Cold Temps Next Week

Fog, freezing fog and cold air settles in for the start of the weekend with highs in the 20's and overnight lows for some in the single digits. We are watching a system for the second half of the weekend and start of next week that could go two different ways!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa found dead in Stevens County

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday, the Fairchild Air Force Base confirmed. "On behalf of the whole Team Fairchild family, we want to express our deepest sympathy to the Tcheuffa family," Col. Chesley Dycus, 92 ARW commander said. "Our hearts are heavy today. Please be respectful of his family and friends during the difficult days and weeks ahead."
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Jackson Floyd, Jamil Miller lead Gonzaga Prep boys past Lewis and Clark

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Curtis 78, Mt. Spokane 55: Zoom Diallo scored 30 points and the Vikings (6-0) beat the Wildcats (5-1) in a Curtis Winter Classic semifinal at Curtis HS in University Place. Ryan Lafferty led Mt. Spokane with 20 points and Andrew Rayment added 16.
SPOKANE, WA

