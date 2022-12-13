ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing. 4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported. 19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses. 15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen. 19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was...
City council ends year with approval of 2023-24 biennial budget, awards for Lynnwood police officers

The Lynnwood City Council at its last scheduled meeting of 2022 approved the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget as well as the 2023 salary schedule, both with amendments. Council President George Hurst moved to make two amendments to the city’s 2023-24 budget, both of which passed unanimously. His first amendment added multiple additional expenses, including: an ADA Title Two and Six Consultant totaling $120,000; a Community Justice Center (CJC) courtroom IT equipment expansion packet of $132,000; cybersecurity service for $150,000; and four new master custody officer positions for the CJC for $792,500. These services totaled a budget increase of $1,194,500.
Public hearing for proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment center set for Dec. 29

The Washington State Department of Health is holding a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 29, regarding the Spokane Treatment Center’s proposal to establish an opioid treatment program at 2322 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The public hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for the public...
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
High school sports roundup for Dec. 13, 2022

The Hawks outscored the Spartans 9-2 over the final two minutes of the game to pull away for their second consecutive win. Chris Meegan put Mountlake Terrace into the lead, 57-55 at the 2-minute mark with an 8-foot jumper along the left baseline. Meegan then came up with two defensive rebounds over the next two Stanwood possessions before scoring again on a nice spin-move layup along the right baseline, expanding the lead to 59-55 with 1:15 remaining. The Hawks closed out the game with five made free throws over the final minute. Meegan led the Hawks in scoring with 17 and Zaveon Jones added 16.
Lynnwood man sentenced to prison for making interstate threats and hate crime

A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and a hate crime. Joey David George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022. In his plea agreement, George admitted he made threatening telephone calls from or near his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers

Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
