The Hawks outscored the Spartans 9-2 over the final two minutes of the game to pull away for their second consecutive win. Chris Meegan put Mountlake Terrace into the lead, 57-55 at the 2-minute mark with an 8-foot jumper along the left baseline. Meegan then came up with two defensive rebounds over the next two Stanwood possessions before scoring again on a nice spin-move layup along the right baseline, expanding the lead to 59-55 with 1:15 remaining. The Hawks closed out the game with five made free throws over the final minute. Meegan led the Hawks in scoring with 17 and Zaveon Jones added 16.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO