lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood mayor thanks city employees for hard work going into the holiday season
At the Lynnwood City Council’s last meeting of the year, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell took a moment to share her appreciation of everyone who works to make the city a great place to work, live and relax. “I wanted to voice some thoughts about people who make up the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing. 4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported. 19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses. 15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen. 19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council ends year with approval of 2023-24 biennial budget, awards for Lynnwood police officers
The Lynnwood City Council at its last scheduled meeting of 2022 approved the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget as well as the 2023 salary schedule, both with amendments. Council President George Hurst moved to make two amendments to the city’s 2023-24 budget, both of which passed unanimously. His first amendment added multiple additional expenses, including: an ADA Title Two and Six Consultant totaling $120,000; a Community Justice Center (CJC) courtroom IT equipment expansion packet of $132,000; cybersecurity service for $150,000; and four new master custody officer positions for the CJC for $792,500. These services totaled a budget increase of $1,194,500.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Public hearing for proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment center set for Dec. 29
The Washington State Department of Health is holding a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 29, regarding the Spokane Treatment Center’s proposal to establish an opioid treatment program at 2322 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The public hearing will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will provide an opportunity for the public...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
lynnwoodtoday.com
High school sports roundup for Dec. 13, 2022
The Hawks outscored the Spartans 9-2 over the final two minutes of the game to pull away for their second consecutive win. Chris Meegan put Mountlake Terrace into the lead, 57-55 at the 2-minute mark with an 8-foot jumper along the left baseline. Meegan then came up with two defensive rebounds over the next two Stanwood possessions before scoring again on a nice spin-move layup along the right baseline, expanding the lead to 59-55 with 1:15 remaining. The Hawks closed out the game with five made free throws over the final minute. Meegan led the Hawks in scoring with 17 and Zaveon Jones added 16.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood man sentenced to prison for making interstate threats and hate crime
A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and a hate crime. Joey David George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022. In his plea agreement, George admitted he made threatening telephone calls from or near his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers
Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
