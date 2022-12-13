AIEGS Location Database and Calling Circle Management Technology are Providing the Most Valuable Protection to Smartphone Users

Read full article on original website
InetSoft’s Style Intelligence – An online dashboard creator that offers users more powerful BI solutions
A robust business intelligence platform like Style Intelligence, by InetSoft, guarantees a quicker deployment time than the majority of competing products on the market and has an award-winning online dashboard and reports creation. USA - Online dashboards have become the top business intelligence tools used today. Professionals can quickly review...
HELIOS Medical Management SaaS Platform Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Program
VirtualHealth will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services for cloud solutions designed to reduce healthcare disparities and advance health equity. VirtualHealth is pleased to announce that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment,...
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Foster Growth and Success with the Help of Gad.Ai
Know more about their client’s latest application called Table 1. There is no denying that the rise of the Internet and digitization has made people's lives more convenient than usual. Today, both individuals and brands maximize the opportunities of having a strong digital presence. At Gad.Ai, they help their clients grow and attain success by bringing only the best in top quality development.
Sigma Computing Announces Live Editing for Collaborative Analytics
New feature enables real-time collaboration across teams with live data in the warehouse. Sigma Computing (“Sigma”), the fast, intuitive-to-use alternative to traditional business intelligence (BI), today launched Live Edit, an industry-first feature that allows users to build and analyze data together at the same time. This press release...
KILL Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape
Aerobotix requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20221129005373 (issued Nov. 29, 2022) “Aerobotix Partners With FerRobotics to Launch Revolutionary Robotic Tool for Precision Application of Masking Tape” be killed. The ATK was one of only five projects to be nominated for the Econovius, a special prize under the...
North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software Report 2022 with ISV (Independent Software Vendors) List With Market Shares - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. This product is a list...
World Digital Biomanufacturing Market Development Analysis Report 2022: Technology Growth Opportunities in the Adoption of Digital Twins, Incorporation of Predictive Analytics, & Targeted Acquisitions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report analyzes the progress that the biomanufacturing industry has made in terms of digitalization and how the industry embraces technological advancement to lower its biomanufacturing footprint and overcome the limitations of traditional methods. Digitalization...
Microsoft Selects Cerby for Startup Program
Designed to enable innovators to quickly scale, become co-sell ready and transact on the Azure marketplace. Cerby, an identity security innovator that uses robotic process automation to connect applications that lack support for security standards to corporate identity providers, today announced that it has been selected to join the Microsoft for Startups program designed to help emerging B2B players expand customer acquisition initiatives with solutions that meet business needs. Microsoft for Startups program participants gain access to an exclusive community of influential enterprise customers looking to accelerate business and unlock new opportunities around emerging technologies. The program will enable Cerby to connect with Microsoft’s strategic enterprise accounts through showcases and other event opportunities.
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
Executives Are Increasingly More Engaged at Work, While Employee Engagement is Stagnant
Executives reported a 7 percentage point increase in engagement over the past year after falling in 2022. Executives in the C-suite have a dramatically different employee experience than individual contributors, scoring much higher across the top drivers of employee experience, according to new data from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM). This data...
Bestax Chartered Accountant Offers Effective VAT Filling and Registration Services
Bestax Chartered Accountant, a trusted financial and business advisory firm, offers VAT filling and registration services in Dubai. Managing financial records effectively and making solution-focused business decisions are two important things that every business needs to thrive. Through the help and advice of experts who understand the market and are well-experienced in the business world, companies and organizations can be sure to grow their businesses without any hassle. Bestax Chartered Accountant is a trusted financial consultancy and business advisory firm committed to providing effective solutions for various business and financial needs. The company offers its services to clients from different industries, and they ensure to provide them with satisfactory services. Thus, their services include Economic Substance Regulation (ESR), Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) & Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance, VAT & Excise Consultancy, Audit & Assurance Services, Internal Audits, Accounting Softwares & ERP Implementation, and other business services.
Global Consulting Firm Kotter Launches Change Certification Program, Leadership Training Platform
Research-driven courses provide current and future leaders with proven tools and methodology to build professional capabilities and successfully navigate change in an increasingly volatile world. International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter has launched a new program of six courses designed to help teams, individuals, and cohorts of diverse...
Carbon Revolution, a Leading Global Manufacturer of Carbon Fiber Wheels to the Automotive Industry, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Release Investor Webcast
Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR” or “Carbon Revolution”) (ASX: CBR), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted to their websites an investor webcast discussing their recently announced business combination. The webcast can be accessed here and here.
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
The Paver Company Sets New Trend for Concrete Paving Industry
A survey conducted by ICPI revealed that in the last couple of years, commercial and residential sales of the concrete paver industry grew about 18% in the U.S. and 6.42% in Canada. The survey also stated that as sales rapidly grew, the labor shortage has become a concern in the construction industry. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted from the fact of the rising demand for efficient and fast production of automatic block-making machines.
RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions
Benefits of the new partnership include the addition of advisory solutions like the Nationwide Monument Advisor IOVA to RetireOne's fiduciary marketplace of insurance and annuity solutions and expanded distribution opportunities for Nationwide. RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand...
AcenTek Wins the Calix Innovations “Giant of Sustainability” Award For Reducing Energy Consumption 73 Percent at the Network With Calix Intelligent Access EDGE—and Reducing Home System Energy Consumption 50 Percent With Calix Revenue EDGE
Differentiating in the market with their green broadband initiative, AcenTek earns top customer innovation honors by leveraging the world’s greenest broadband network architecture to deliver substantial energy savings from the data center to the home network. Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has recognized AcenTek as a “Giant of Sustainability” and...
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
