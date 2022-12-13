Read full article on original website
Related
michiganradio.org
It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown: Dec 16, 2022
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs an executive directive to make sure state government is ready to comply with the state’s new abortion-rights amendment. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is suing the state Legislature over funding. And the future of the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws is argued in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics reporter Clara Hendrickson join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.
michiganradio.org
Whitmer signs directive preparing state for abortion-rights amendment
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters as Proposal 3 in November.
michiganradio.org
AG Nessel eyes guns in the capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
After President Joe Biden signed in the Respect for Marriage Act this week, we decided to have on Stateside regular Rick Pluta about the history of gay marriage policy in Michigan. Then, the owners of the store Book Beat joined the show to discuss the books that are best for listeners to give as gifts this holiday season.
michiganradio.org
Stateside Podcast: The battle over gay marriage in Michigan
This week President Biden signed into law the federal protection of gay and interracial marriages. These protections have been considered settled case law. However the legal opinions from the Supreme Court over the Dobbs decision earlier this year put into question whether these marriage cases would be revisited as well.
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Today on Stateside, we talked about Michigan's status as a "climate haven" — and why we've already seen an influx of new residents and out-of-staters buying land because of it. Then, a conversation with a comedian on how stand-up helped him process some of the darkest times of his life. Plus, our associate producer, Ronia Cabansag sat in on an evening of indigenous and traditional music from the southern Philippines, and spoke with the lecturer behind the performance. And our friends from Cheers! signed off with a holiday cocktail recipe.
Comments / 0