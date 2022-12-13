ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing. 4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported. 19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses. 15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen. 19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was...
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Lynnwood man sentenced to prison for making interstate threats and hate crime

A 37-year-old Lynnwood man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to two years in prison for making interstate threats and a hate crime. Joey David George has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 22, 2022. In his plea agreement, George admitted he made threatening telephone calls from or near his home in Lynnwood to grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, restaurants in California and Connecticut, and a marijuana dispensary in Maryland.
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers

Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
