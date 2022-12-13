ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaking Nets cruise past Wizards with renewed energy

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — Since taking over as head coach last month, Jacque Vaughn hasn’t asked his Nets to be a work of art. But he has demanded they work.

They showed that ethos in a yeoman-like 112-100 victory over the Wizards before 16,090 fans at Capital One Arena on Monday night.

The Nets (17-12) earned their fourth straight win — tied for the longest streak in the East — and eighth in their last nine games. And while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored as usual, the victory wasn’t about their greatness but their grinding.

“Guys want to win,” Vaughn said. “That’s what happens when you’re playing winning basketball. You’re not thinking about yourself; you’re thinking about the group and how the group can get better and how you can add to the group.”

Anybody searching for what Vaughn has instilled in this team since replacing Steve Nash didn’t need words. They just needed to watch.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets high fives Edmond Sumner.
There was Durant, not just pouring in a game-high 30 points and six assist but also grabbing nine defensive rebounds and flashing a huge Cheshire cat grin after blocking a shot.

There was Irving adding 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and, most tellingly, sailing headlong into the stands for a loose ball — despite the Nets having a 96-85 cushion in the fourth quarter.

“Oh yeah, building trust; that consistency, that discipline and just having some fun out there competing at a high level. Doing all those things that makes a game swing sometime,” Irving said. “We had a great homestand. Now, we have to take care of it on the road and just have some fun doing it. KD has a grin on his face. It means we’re playing hard, our leader is happy.”

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Wizards.

Durant and his Nets have plenty to smile about. They’re 11-3 since their humbling loss in Sacramento, surging from 12th in the East to fourth. They’re just a game behind Cleveland for third and rising, thanks to their newfound grit — typified by Irving’s hustle plays.

“Without a doubt, and we said that to him in the timeout … and a previous rebound also where he ended up tapping one out and going over and just sacrificing his body just for that play. You have guys like that, the leaders on your team, being able to make plays — sacrifice their bodies — it spreads,” Vaughn said.

Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe stating case for bigger role with dominant effort

“We’re working toward building that consistency of coming out and setting the pace of what we want to do,” Irving said. “You’ll see in the future, we’ll make some changes on the fly with different lineups, guys playing harder. Jacque has made it very clear if you’re not playing hard enough, he’s going to let you know about it. We have guys on the bench who’re willing to do those things, so it makes you take advantage of the time you’re out there and hold everyone else accountable.”

The Nets played hard Monday, taking an 88-71 lead after Ben Simmons (10 points, eight boards, five assists) found T.J. Warren for a pull-up.

As a team, they finished with eight steals, seven blocks and forced 19 turnovers to hand the Wizards (11-17) their seventh straight loss.

With the score knotted at 17-all on a Will Barton pull-up, Durant’s 3 capped an 11-2 run for a nine-point edge.

Kyrie Irving launches a shot against the Wizards.
The Nets trailed, 42-36, after a Jordan Goodwin free throw, but an Irving four-point play sparked another run. Yuta Watanabe’s steal ended up as an acrobatic Irving scoop shot to cap an 11-0 Nets spurt.

The lead reached 17 in the third, and Irving going airborne was the lasting image of the fourth.

“A lot of these plays that you make, sometimes you just gotta be there to protect your teammates,” Durant said. “So once we had that in our minds that somebody gets beat, we have to be there. Somebody made a mistake on the switch or backdoor cut, we’ve still got to be there. And we’ve been preaching that. The hustle plays come with that and everybody’s buying into it.“So, that’s the toughest part of the game, to be honest, is to continue to consistently do that every single night, and that’s what the great teams do. They dial it up every night even when the offense is not working. You can still be a connected group on the defensive side. So we’re building something and we got to continue to keep fine-tuning.”

