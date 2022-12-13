Richmond, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.

