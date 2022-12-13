ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond, December 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.

The Lloyd C. Bird High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on December 12, 2022, 19:45:01.

Lloyd C. Bird High School
George Wythe High School
December 12, 2022
19:45:01
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Armstrong High School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.

Armstrong High School
John Marshall High School
December 13, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

