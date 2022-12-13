Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 6:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and N Peirpont Avenue for a auto accident with injuries. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle accident with one person being transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. Welcome...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : US Postal Vehicle Crashes in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of the 700 block of Riverside in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that a postal vehicle is reported to have crashed into a nearby ditch. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reports of a vehicle fire on the West Side
Initial reports are saying a vehicle is on fire near this location. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have...
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an auto accident, Possibly 3 Vehicles Involved.
Sources are reporting an automobile accident scene. It happened approx. 11:45 am near Alpine and E Riverside. Initial reports are saying that there are 3 possible vehicles that may be involved. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We post...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Fully Engulfed Residential Fire in Winnebago County, Several FD Assisting
A MABAS (Mutual Aid) has been dispatched. This is currently a 2nd alarm fire. Several fire departments are assisting. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle crashes into a business, Extrication is being requested.
Sources are reporting another accident bad accident on the East side. This one happened around 6 pm at the laundromat on Brooke rd. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has crashed into the building. The vehicle (truck) is reported to be inside the building. Unconfirmed reports are saying at least...
At least five cars damaged in Elgin crash
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least five cars were left banged up in Elgin Thursday evening after a crash on Route 20.Westbound lanes near a bridge deck at McLean Boulevard were closed while crews arrived on scene.Information about how many people were injured was not immediately available.Some reports are that there was black ice, and that the weather played a role in the crash.
Woman recovering after being shot in Rockford on Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a woman was shot Thursday on Ellen Avenue, near Summerdale Playground. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim was expected to survive, but no information on her age, circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects in the crime, was given.
Three people escape fire in Roscoe home
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people are safe after a fire on Joan Drive, near the Hononegah Forest Preserve on Wednesday. Fire crews said heavy fire was found in the garage of the home, which spread to the rest of the house. The occupants were able to escape before the fire department arrived, and firefighters […]
Rockford’s new thrift store to open in former Schnucks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place, a day shelter for Rockford’s homeless population, is opening a new thrift store in the former Hilander/Schnucks supermarket on Rural Street. Carpenter’s Corner, at 1715 Rural Street, on the corner of Prospect, still doesn’t have an official opening date, but it will begin taking donations, starting Monday, of clothes, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.
Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
WIFR
Family displaced after Thursday morning fire in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockton firefighters were called to a residential fire at around 2:17am on Thursday morning. The fire was located on in the 3900 block of Joan Drive in Roscoe. When personnel arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire in the garage that was quickly spreading throughout...
Christmas Light Show on Illinois Barn is Spectacular Display of Twinkle
Just a short drive east of Rockford sits a small Illinois community that comes to life when one local family flips the switch on their entertaining light show that's synchronized to music. According to the Facebook page for Hanson Barn, the "event venue" has started having its annual Christmas Light...
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
MyStateline.com
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Reckless Driver in Winnebago County, Attempting to Run A Vehicle Off the Roadway
Sources are reporting a reckless driver in Winnebago County. It happened this morning along 251, southbound from S Beloit. Suspect vehicle attempted to run a vehicle off the road. Suspect vehicle is a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. White Frost Tricoat in color. Crew Cab 4D. 6.6L V8 CRDI. With...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Flurries or intermittent snow showers will continue today.
Flurries or intermittent snow showers will continue today. Another disturbance is expected to bring one final round of scattered snow showers this evening,. and these may result in scattered coatings of snow before activity diminishes and ends overnight. Light snow and some minor accumulations are possible Monday night north of...
