NASA's Artemis I takes extra day before upcoming arrival in San Diego

Mission Possible: Artemis I back on earth and makes history in San Diego
It was an adrenaline-filled mission for NASA, and San Diego sailors waited for the Orion capsule to splash down in the Pacific on Sunday.
Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized at SD Zoo
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
Drought emergency declared across all of Southern California
One farmer says "it's not surprising" agriculture is dwindling in San Diego County, as water gets more expensive and harder to come by.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego firefighters feed hundreds of families for the holidays
Local firefighters are helping those with food insecurity this holiday season. They gave holiday meals to hundreds of families across the county today.
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs
Women recall wild story of assisting in the finding of stolen dogs. Paula Luna and Jane Alba dedicated their time to help find the dogs and inadvertently found the suspect.
San Diego County Supervisors OK native plant program
San Diego County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of a multi-year program to increase the use of native plants in the region.
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Family from India falls from border wall: father dies, mother hurt, toddler survives
The man, identified as 50-year-old Brijkumar Daxiniprasad Yadad, was trying to climb over the 30-foot wall while carrying his three-year-old boy.
2 people wounded in Mountain View shooting, San Diego Police say
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in Mountain View that left two 19-year-olds injured on Friday.
What to know: NASA Artemis I Orion capsule splashdown
NASA’s Orion unmanned spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean this weekend after a journey around the moon that is part of the agency’s Artemis program.
Campaign to fill stockings with supplies for Ukrainians facing deadly winter
The House of Ukraine is hosting a campaign to fill stockings with supplies for Ukrainians facing a deadly winter
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Striking UC workers reach tentative labor deal with university
The union representing striking UC graduate student workers and researchers reached a tentative labor deal with the university Friday, potentially signaling an end to the five-week work stoppage.
Court settlement reached after woman dies following plastic surgery operation
A young mother's family is speaking out after reaching a settlement agreement with the Bonita plastic surgeon who's accused in her death.
