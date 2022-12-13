Read full article on original website
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
Traffic stop leads to vehicle filled with stolen packages, arrest in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he was caught with several stolen packages in Clovis. The Clovis Police Department says Manuel Alejandro Rivera Miranda, 20, was arrested after an officer pulled his vehicle over around 8 p.m. near Clovis and Barstow.
Police department applauds girls who turned in money & card left at ATM in Parlier
PARLIER, Calif. (FOX26) — The Parlier Police Department is sharing some good news. They were called to the Bank of the West on J St. on Thursday, Dec. 8th about a report of found property at that location. When officers arrived, they talked to Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutiérrez...
Clovis Police arrest Porch Pirate after Traffic Stop
December14th: A traffic stop ended with the arrest of a suspected porch pirate after an observant Clovis Police Officer recognized the suspect vehicle near Clovis/Barstow. While on patrol just before 8PM last night, a CPD officer noticed a car from a case that he had taken just hours earlier for a package theft that had occurred in the Harlan Ranch area.
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspect in Attempted Smash-and-Grab Theft at Macy’s in Fresno
December 15, 2022 - On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 11:43 A.M., Northwest officers responded to Orloff Jewelers, located at 770 W. Shaw Avenue, regarding a male lingering suspiciously in the store (Event 2212140511). He was wearing a green sweatshirt, beanie, and shorts. The employees believed he would smash the glass case to steal the jewelry. The male left before the police arrived.
Driver arrested for DUI following crash into apartment in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department says a man was arrested for DUI after he crashed into an apartment building overnight. It happened just after midnight at Villa and Alamos Avenues, just south of Shaw Ave. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle partially inside an apartment...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving another vehicle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision involving another vehicle in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police was called to the area of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues Friday evening. When they arrived, a man in his 30s was found on the ground and unresponsive. He was given...
High-speed chase leads to roll-over crash in Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman is now facing several charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase in Orange Cove. According to the Orange Cove Police Department, officers say they tried to pull over a woman in a truck Thursday for reckless driving. Instead...
Aaron Dudley charged with murdering, burning sister and unborn son in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with the murder of his sister and unborn child. On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed two charges of murder for the death of 26-year-old N-Kya Logan and her unborn son, Noah Logan. He was also charged...
Brother arrested in death of pregnant woman murdered, set on fire in California
FRESNO, Calif. - A California man has been arrested in the death of his pregnant sister who police said was murdered and set on fire. Fresno Police said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, was arrested in the death of his sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan. According to police, Logan had been stabbed to death and was then intentionally set on fire.
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
Possible pregnant woman killed and set on fire in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed and set on fire in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon according to the Fresno Police Department. According to police at about 12:20 p.m. the Fresno Police Department received several 911 calls about a person that was set ablaze in an alley in the 4400 block of North Cornelia. […]
Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
No More Blackouts: New temporary generator policy aimed to decrease PG&E delays
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Some relief is on its way for Fresno residents that may be waiting on PG&E for power. Fresno Mayor, Jerry Dyer, has announced the city will allow the use of temporary generators for anyone that finds themselves on hold due to power. This includes newly constructed, altered, or modified buildings and residential homes.
Colorful buses to offer free meals to kids during winter break in Fresno, Fresno County
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) announced Wednesday that free meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 over the upcoming winter break. According to Fresno EOC, several locations throughout both the City of Fresno and Fresno County will offer free meals to kiddos starting December 19 through January 2. No meals, however, will be provided on both December 26 and January 2.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno County (Fresno County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of DeWolf Avenue and North Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. The two vehicles involved in the accident were a Nissan Altima and a 2019 Freightliner.
Visalia bar security guard shot and killed while trying to break up fight identified
The Visalia Police department has identified the security guard who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Green Olive bar.
