Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
KARK
Hogs still have needs in portal, hoping to hold commits
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has three commitments from the transfer portal and will be looking to add more going forward. They also have 23 high school commitments and some of those are visiting other schools this weekend. Sam Pittman is obviously hoping to hold onto that group as well including three fouir-star tight ends who have been committed for a few months. Newly hired assistant Morgan Turner and Kendal Briles, the offensive coordinator, were on the road Thursday seeing them.
KARK
Arkansas hiring UCF’s Travis Williams
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to replace Barry Odom. Williams was the defensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn the past two seasons after previously coaching with him at Auburn. Williams was co-defensive coordinator while coaching the linebackers at Auburn in 2019-20. He was a defensive analyst with Auburn from 2014-16 before being promoted to linebackers in 2016-18. He coached linebackers at Miami in 2021 before being hired by Malzahn on Feb. 17, 2021.
KARK
Liberty Bowl gives younger Hogs opportunities
While some of Arkansas top performers this season will not be playing against Kansas in the Dec. 28th Liberty Bowl, there will be plenty of youngsters getting a chance to get a jumpstart on next season. That includes freshman tight end Tyrus Washington (6-4, 247), who will be able to...
KARK
Arkansas targeting Pitt DE John Morgan III
FAYETTEVILLE — Former University of Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan III is being sought by Arkansas and will see what the school has to offer this weekend. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is a former Upper Marlboro (Md.) DeMatha Catholic standout who signed with the Panthers in the Class of 2018. The 2023 season will be Morgan’s sixth in college football as he will take advantage of the NCAA granting a COVID year.
KARK
Isaiah Nichols leaving Arkansas, entering portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols is entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Nichols signed with Arkansas in the Class of 2018 out of Springdale High School. He started all 12 games during the regular season. He finished with 16 tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in 2022.
KARK
Arkansas apparently makes splashy hire
FAYETTEVILLE — According to a source, Arkansas has hired former Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. Turner just completed his 10th season as a full-time assistant at Stanford and spent 13 years in the program. He was part of David Shaw’s staff. Shaw resigned recently and new coach Troy Taylor wants to bring in his own staff.
KARK
Neighbors previews WBB road trip to Creighton & San Diego Invitational
The Arkansas women’s basketball team is putting their 12-0 record on the road for their final three non-conference games before SEC begins. First stop is in Omaha, NE, where the Hogs will face Creighton on Saturday afternoon. Then the women head to California for the San Diego Invitational. Their...
Comments / 0