FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has three commitments from the transfer portal and will be looking to add more going forward. They also have 23 high school commitments and some of those are visiting other schools this weekend. Sam Pittman is obviously hoping to hold onto that group as well including three fouir-star tight ends who have been committed for a few months. Newly hired assistant Morgan Turner and Kendal Briles, the offensive coordinator, were on the road Thursday seeing them.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO