VIDEO: Arson damages West Salem business; investigators ask for tips
An arson investigation is underway in Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says
Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OSP: 2 killed in single-car crash on Hwy 99 in Marion County
Two people were killed Monday in a single-car crash along Highway 99E in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
KATU.com
Two die in fatal single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 East near milepost 34 in Marion County. Officials say the preliminary investigation indicated that the car in the accident was a gray Lexus driven by Moises Llamas Fernandez, 27, of Salem. Authorities say...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
kykn.com
Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
kezi.com
Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
KATU.com
Oakridge man hits 9-year-old child passing out candy during a parade with car
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he hit a child with his car while the child was passing out candy during a parade. Lane County Sheriff's Deputies received a call from the Oakridge Police Department around 7 p.m. on December 10 asking for assistance investigating a driver vs. pedestrian crash.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon cancels jail until mid-2024
Lebanon police will send people charged with misdemeanor crimes to county lockup after elected leaders this week approved closing the city jail. Frank Stevenson, the city's police chief, and city manager Nancy Brewer sought measures as early as the spring to free up hours for officers to patrol Lebanon's streets, while struggling to recruit cops to fill a staff shortage.
philomathnews.com
Man sentenced in assault, manslaughter case at Fort Hoskin
Benton County Circuit Court sentenced on Wednesday a 51-year-old man to six years and three months in prison for actions leading to the death of a 35-year-old woman in January, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Charles Lynn Golliher, a transient from Albany, dropped off a dead woman at...
klcc.org
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners and residents along Forest Service road east of Waldport advocate changing racist name
Almost 20 years after Lincoln County commissioners declined to change a racist road name east of Waldport, the county now appears poised to rename it for a former slave who lived there 140 years ago. As far as the U.S. Forest Service is concerned, the half-mile stretch of fern- and...
klcc.org
Springfield property owners must register occupied RVs, City Council says
Springfield residents must now register occupied RVs on their property. City Council approved the free, online process last week, which officials say they will use to survey those living in RVs. Previously, RVs could not be used as permanent residences outside of dedicated parks. But in 2020, Springfield suspended these...
kcfmradio.com
Flu On The Rise; Gas Prices Continue to Drop; Increased Traffic Patrols; Volunteers Needed
Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.
kptv.com
Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief. Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years,...
Lebanon-Express
