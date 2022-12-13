ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Spun

College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score

Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Alvin Kamara takes subtle shot at Saints’ coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints have had an odd change this season. Even with all of their injuries on offense, the Saints have not used one of their best weapons nearly enough. Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in open space in the NFL throughout his career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUCountry

LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the program. The Texas native played in two games this season, maintaining his redshirt status, and received positive feedback during camp as an emerging player for Brian Kelly’s squad. Losing Davis-Robinson is a massive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell

When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK

