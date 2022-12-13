Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
College Football Analysts Predict Michigan vs. TCU Score
Prior to Championship Weekend, Michigan and TCU were a combined 24-0 with multiple wins over ranked opponents. But with TCU losing the Big 12 Championship to Kansas State, analysts are less confident in the Horned Frogs' chances in the College Football Playoff. For 247Sports college football analysts Brad Crawford and...
3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense
Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
LOOK: LSU Commits Recruiting Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media
After Javien Toviano committed to LSU on Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU. The Tigers are still locked in on...
Alvin Kamara takes subtle shot at Saints’ coaching staff
The New Orleans Saints have had an odd change this season. Even with all of their injuries on offense, the Saints have not used one of their best weapons nearly enough. Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in open space in the NFL throughout his career.
LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Enters Transfer Portal
LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal after just one season with the program. The Texas native played in two games this season, maintaining his redshirt status, and received positive feedback during camp as an emerging player for Brian Kelly’s squad. Losing Davis-Robinson is a massive...
CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell
When the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the conference, the move wasn’t planned to happen until the 2025 season. That SEC expansion move will reportedly now ‘likely’ be happening sooner, according to a bombshell report released by Stewart Mandel, Max Olson and Andy Staples of The Athletic Read more... The post CFB world reacts to SEC realignment bombshell appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Another LSU offensive lineman departs for the transfer portal
LSU’s starting offensive line should look essentially the same in 2023, barring a major surprise. But the Tigers’ depth up front is sure to look a bit different after losing yet another depth player in Xavier Hill, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The sophomore and former...
Ed-itorial: Why Sean Payton’s return to Saints makes no sense!
There are rumors, reports and speculation that Sean Payton could return as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. I just have one question – why?
Drew Brees says 'your heart hurts' watching Saints' disappointing season fall to 4-9
You often are who your record says you are in the NFL, but Drew Brees feels the New Orleans Saints are better than their 4-9 tally suggests. The former Saints quarterback took stock of his old team during an appearance on WWL radio Thursday night, discussing their year so far and what’s ahead of them.
