The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA over the past few years, and early on in the 2022-23 season, that same notion has rang true. The Bucks have the second best record in the league behind the Boston Celtics, and if it weren’t for the C’s incredible start to the season, the Bucks would probably be the favorites to win it all this season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO