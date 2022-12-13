ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

2 wings Sixers must target in trade talks

The NBA trade season is about to begin. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most teams, will be looking to upgrade their team. Sadly, the Sixers don’t have the flexibility or assets to make any move they want, so the pickings are slim. With no first-round picks to trade within the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma reacts to Lakers showing trade interest in him

The Los Angeles Lakers still sit below .500 and its clear reinforcements are needed at the trade deadline. Funny enough, a familiar face has crept onto their radar, with rumors swirling that LA is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career campaign in DC in 2022-23. He was part of the Russell Westbrook trade in the summer of 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bucks way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA over the past few years, and early on in the 2022-23 season, that same notion has rang true. The Bucks have the second best record in the league behind the Boston Celtics, and if it weren’t for the C’s incredible start to the season, the Bucks would probably be the favorites to win it all this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers

Reports came out earlier this week that the Milwaukee Bucks almost pulled off a three-team trade for Phoenix Suns outcast Jae Crowder, with the hold-up being the Houston Rockets’ desire for a first-round pick for their involvement. However, the Bucks have stiff competition for Crowder’s services, with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks involved in […] The post RUMOR: Latest Jae Crowder rumblings feature new 3-team trade option, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs

Luka Doncic is the backbone of the Dallas Mavericks offense. The Slovenian superstar has willed his team to multiple improbable wins this season. However, Doncic has also been dealing with a quadriceps injury he suffered nearly a week ago. With a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers looming, the question is: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? […] The post Is Luka Doncic playing vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions

Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is a hoops junkie. But he also holds an appreciation for other sports, with soccer being one of them. With the World Cup Final between Argentina and France set to take place Saturday morning, the media asked James who his pick is to win the World Cup […] The post LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to being asked about World Cup predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards at Crypto Dot Com Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the injury-riddled 2022-23 season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, […] The post Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad

Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022

A fully healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad will look to improve out on the road as they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick will be made. Coming into this contest with a 16-12 record which includes a 9-7 mark out […] The post NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
