Hawaii State

KITV.com

Side hustle surge booming in Hawaii

It's no surprise that with the high cost of living, rising inflation, and the holidays just around the corner, more Hawaii residents are turning to side hustles to supplement their income. "We have a family of six. Between groceries and gas, I was like wow, I'm in Hawaii."
HAWAII STATE
Aloha Aina members say many water issues impact Hawaii - not just Red Hill

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) – At an inaugural summit at UH Manoa on the importance of water sustainability in Hawaii, Board of Water Supply officials, UH researchers and Aloha Aina members and others said there are many key water issues facing Hawaii — not just at Red Hill but at fish ponds and taro patches as well.
U.S. Coast Guard searching for downed aircraft spotted off Maui coast

HANA, Maui (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a downed aircraft that was spotted off the coast of Maui. The downed aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an aircraft in flight on Thursday evening. Three people were reportedly on board.
Aloha Stadium Authority meets with Gov. Green on plans about future the stadium, district

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aloha Stadium Authority is meeting to discuss the latest plans for the stadium and surrounding entertainment district. Gov. Josh Green has given the greenlight to the multi-billion dollar project. He has expressed his support for it to be a public-private partnership that will be between the state of Hawaii and a private developer. The legislature appropriated approximately $420 million for the project.
Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike

Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future. "It doesn't stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that's how we get ahead," Arianna Graham said. "Since prices have gone up so much and it cost more for everything, it's eating up all of our extra income."
Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong...
HONOLULU, HI

