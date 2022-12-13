Read full article on original website
'Like a downward spiral': Witness recounts moment aircraft went down off Maui
Maui (KITV4) -- A pilot who witnessed a plane crash off Maui carrying three people onboard, said he's shaken up by what he saw. Search and rescue crews continue to search for survivors from the crash that happened between Maui and the Big Island Thursday night.
Miss Hawaii makes top 10 in Miss America pageant; Miss Wisconsin wins crown
MONTVILLE, Connecticut (KITV4) -- Miss Hawaii 2022, Lauren Teruya, placed in the Top 10 during the Miss America competition on Thursday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Lauren competed in the red carpet/evening gown, on-stage question, and talent portion of the show.
Side hustle surge booming in Hawaii
It's no surprise that with the high cost of living, rising inflation, and the holidays just around the corner, more Hawaii residents are turning to side hustles to supplement their income. "We have a family of six. Between groceries and gas, I was like wow, I'm in Hawaii."
Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft:. “An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off...
Aloha Aina members say many water issues impact Hawaii - not just Red Hill
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) – At an inaugural summit at UH Manoa on the importance of water sustainability in Hawaii, Board of Water Supply officials, UH researchers and Aloha Aina members and others said there are many key water issues facing Hawaii — not just at Red Hill but at fish ponds and taro patches as well.
U.S. Coast Guard crews continue to search for downed medical response plane off the coast of Maui
HANA, Maui (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for a downed aircraft spotted off Maui's coast late Thursday night. The downed aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an airplane in flight at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Three people were reportedly on board.
U.S. Coast Guard searching for downed aircraft spotted off Maui coast
HANA, Maui (KITV4) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a downed aircraft that was spotted off the coast of Maui. The downed aircraft, a Twin Propeller King Air, was spotted around 16 miles south of Hana by an aircraft in flight on Thursday evening. Three people were reportedly on board.
State issues emergency order to bring in mainland and military air crews for medevac services
The search continues for a medical transport plane that disappeared off the radar Thursday night with three people on board off the coast of Maui. Following the accident, Hawaii Life Flight stopped all emergency transports between the islands.
Aloha Stadium Authority meets with Gov. Green on plans about future the stadium, district
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Aloha Stadium Authority is meeting to discuss the latest plans for the stadium and surrounding entertainment district. Gov. Josh Green has given the greenlight to the multi-billion dollar project. He has expressed his support for it to be a public-private partnership that will be between the state of Hawaii and a private developer. The legislature appropriated approximately $420 million for the project.
Hawaii residents still borrowing money to make ends meet despite the latest interest rate hike
Despite higher interest rates, Josh and Arianna Graham recently took out a loan for a second home so that their three young children will be able to live here in the future. "It doesn't stop us from borrowing money because like living in Hawaii that's how we get ahead," Arianna Graham said. "Since prices have gone up so much and it cost more for everything, it's eating up all of our extra income."
Saturday Morning Weather - Cloudy Conditions, Possible Afternoon Thunderstorms
HONOLULU (KITV4) Scattered showers will develop with sea breezes over island interiors today with isolated thunderstorms possible over portions of Maui and the Big Island. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Saturday night through Sunday as southwest winds strengthen. Strong and potentially damaging kona, or southwest, winds and strong...
