Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 61-55 Win vs. Florida AM
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Sydney Curry and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield said after their win vs. the Rattlers:
SFGate
NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62
Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
SFGate
NO. 5 HOUSTON 69, NO. 2 VIRGINIA 61
Percentages: FG .490, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sasser 3-10, Mark 2-2, J.Walker 2-3, Shead 1-4, Sharp 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chaney 2, J.Walker). Turnovers: 7 (Shead 2, Chaney, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts, Sharp). Steals: 4 (Sasser 3, J.Walker). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SFGate
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
NFL Draft Profile: Joel Wilson, Tight End, Central Michigan Chippewas
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Central Michigan TE Joel Wilson
SFGate
CINCINNATI 78, LA SALLE 60
Percentages: FG .403, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 1-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Marrero 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 23 (Gill 7, Brantley 4, Nickelberry 4, H.Drame 3, F.Drame 2, Sanchez-Ramos 2, Marrero). Steals: 7 (Jocius 2, F.Drame, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry,...
SFGate
EASTERN ILLINOIS 70, IUPUI 59
Percentages: FG .469, FT .618. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Rose 2-3, Haffner 1-3, Malone 0-1, Luers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamlin). Turnovers: 15 (Hamlin 4, Rose 3, Donaldson 2, Carlesimo, Ellington, Haffner, Luers, Malone, Thomas). Steals: 12 (Rose 4, Malone 3, Donaldson 2, Ellington,...
SFGate
No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian St. 49
APPALACHIAN ST. (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.727, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gilbert 1-3, Alston 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Porter 1-1, Carver 0-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bertolina 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Sanders 6, Gilbert 4, Carver 4, Harris 4, Alston 3,...
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Jazz-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
SFGate
EAST CAROLINA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 56
Percentages: FG .500, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar). Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton). Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
GEORGIA TECH 96, ALABAMA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .348, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey). Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second. FG FT...
SFGate
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Live coverage: The latest at BYU faces SMU in the New Mexico Bowl
The Cougars wrap up their independence era with a postseason matchup against the Mustangs.
SFGate
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. MIAMI Min M-A M-A...
SFGate
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
SFGate
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
LOU_Jordan 49 run (J.Turner kick), :21. CIN_Fischer 20 pass from Prater (Lowery kick), 10:58. LOU_Ford 8 pass from Domann (J.Turner kick), 5:52. LOU_Jordan 41 run (J.Turner kick), :42. Third Quarter. LOU_FG J.Turner 48, 3:49. ___. CIN LOU. First downs 11 24. Total Net Yards 138 419. Rushes-yards 38-55 49-287 Passing...
SFGate
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
Comments / 0