Bloomington, IN

NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62

Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
LAWRENCE, KS
NO. 5 HOUSTON 69, NO. 2 VIRGINIA 61

Percentages: FG .490, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sasser 3-10, Mark 2-2, J.Walker 2-3, Shead 1-4, Sharp 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chaney 2, J.Walker). Turnovers: 7 (Shead 2, Chaney, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts, Sharp). Steals: 4 (Sasser 3, J.Walker). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
HOUSTON, TX
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
PITTSBURGH, PA
CINCINNATI 78, LA SALLE 60

Percentages: FG .403, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 1-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Marrero 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 23 (Gill 7, Brantley 4, Nickelberry 4, H.Drame 3, F.Drame 2, Sanchez-Ramos 2, Marrero). Steals: 7 (Jocius 2, F.Drame, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry,...
CINCINNATI, OH
EASTERN ILLINOIS 70, IUPUI 59

Percentages: FG .469, FT .618. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Rose 2-3, Haffner 1-3, Malone 0-1, Luers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hamlin). Turnovers: 15 (Hamlin 4, Rose 3, Donaldson 2, Carlesimo, Ellington, Haffner, Luers, Malone, Thomas). Steals: 12 (Rose 4, Malone 3, Donaldson 2, Ellington,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian St. 49

APPALACHIAN ST. (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.727, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gilbert 1-3, Alston 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Porter 1-1, Carver 0-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bertolina 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Sanders 6, Gilbert 4, Carver 4, Harris 4, Alston 3,...
BOONE, NC
EAST CAROLINA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 56

Percentages: FG .500, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar). Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton). Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
GEORGIA TECH 96, ALABAMA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .348, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey). Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second. FG FT...
ATLANTA, GA
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
SMITHFIELD, RI
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76

Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. MIAMI Min M-A M-A...
MIAMI, FL
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70

Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
CHARLESTON, SC
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

LOU_Jordan 49 run (J.Turner kick), :21. CIN_Fischer 20 pass from Prater (Lowery kick), 10:58. LOU_Ford 8 pass from Domann (J.Turner kick), 5:52. LOU_Jordan 41 run (J.Turner kick), :42. Third Quarter. LOU_FG J.Turner 48, 3:49. ___. CIN LOU. First downs 11 24. Total Net Yards 138 419. Rushes-yards 38-55 49-287 Passing...
CINCINNATI, OH
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67

Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

