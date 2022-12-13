Read full article on original website
SFGate
Boston 4, Columbus 2
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Marchand, Lindholm), 7:17 (pp). Second Period_2, Columbus, Jenner 11 (Gaudreau, Laine), 14:00 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 9 (Hall, McAvoy), 17:50 (pp). Third Period_4, Boston, Hall 13 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 12:41. 5, Boston, Nosek 3 (Forbort, Smith), 13:00. 6, Columbus, Laine 9 (Bjork, Gaudreau), 14:29 (pp). Shots...
SFGate
Ottawa 6, Detroit 3
First Period_1, Detroit, Veleno 4 (Kubalik, Soderblom), 2:32. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 9 (DeBrincat, Pinto), 12:47. 3, Detroit, Erne 5 (Walman, Suter), 14:56. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 7 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Second Period_5, Ottawa, Batherson 10 (Tkachuk, DeBrincat), 1:40 (pp). 6, Detroit, Hronek 7 (Raymond, Perron), 12:14 (pp). Third Period_7, Ottawa,...
