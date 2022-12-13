ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

The Associated Press

Mayer scores 21 to lead No. 18 Illini past Alabama A&M 68-47

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois overcome Alabama A&M’s comeback push for a 68-47 win Saturday. Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois (8-3) close out the result. Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs (3-7). Olisa Blaise Akonobi’s dunk highlighted a 16-0 run out of the half as the Bulldogs shaved the deficit to three and held the Illini to a 1 of 18 shooting stretch over about 13 minutes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
SFGate

GEORGIA TECH 96, ALABAMA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .348, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey). Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second. FG FT...
ATLANTA, GA
SFGate

NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90

Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SFGate

EAST CAROLINA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 56

Percentages: FG .500, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar). Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton). Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2). Technical Fouls: None.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

MISSOURI 68, UCF 66

Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56

Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian St. 49

APPALACHIAN ST. (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.727, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gilbert 1-3, Alston 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Porter 1-1, Carver 0-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bertolina 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Sanders 6, Gilbert 4, Carver 4, Harris 4, Alston 3,...
BOONE, NC
SFGate

NO. 5 HOUSTON 69, NO. 2 VIRGINIA 61

Percentages: FG .490, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sasser 3-10, Mark 2-2, J.Walker 2-3, Shead 1-4, Sharp 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chaney 2, J.Walker). Turnovers: 7 (Shead 2, Chaney, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts, Sharp). Steals: 4 (Sasser 3, J.Walker). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66

Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
SFGate

NORTHWESTERN 83, DEPAUL 45

Percentages: FG .308, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Gibson 2-6, Cruz 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Penn 3). Turnovers: 22 (Nelson 6, Johnson 5, Penn 5, Gibson 3, Bynum, Gebrewhit, Raimey). Steals:...
EVANSTON, IL
SFGate

LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62

Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
SMITHFIELD, RI
SFGate

NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62

Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
LAWRENCE, KS
SFGate

LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70

Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
CHARLESTON, SC
SFGate

RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57

Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
SFGate

PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67

Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
SFGate

NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76

Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. MIAMI Min M-A M-A...
MIAMI, FL

