CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois overcome Alabama A&M’s comeback push for a 68-47 win Saturday. Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois (8-3) close out the result. Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs (3-7). Olisa Blaise Akonobi’s dunk highlighted a 16-0 run out of the half as the Bulldogs shaved the deficit to three and held the Illini to a 1 of 18 shooting stretch over about 13 minutes.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO