Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Mayer scores 21 to lead No. 18 Illini past Alabama A&M 68-47
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Matthew Mayer scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Illinois overcome Alabama A&M’s comeback push for a 68-47 win Saturday. Mayer went 7 of 8 and scored 15 points in the second half to help Illinois (8-3) close out the result. Garrett Hicks scored 13 points and Messiah Thompson added 12 for the Bulldogs (3-7). Olisa Blaise Akonobi’s dunk highlighted a 16-0 run out of the half as the Bulldogs shaved the deficit to three and held the Illini to a 1 of 18 shooting stretch over about 13 minutes.
SFGate
GEORGIA TECH 96, ALABAMA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .348, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey). Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock). Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second. FG FT...
No. 10 Arkansas takes advantage of Bradley turnovers
Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a collegiate high 18 points and No. 10 Arkansas cruised to a 76-57 victory over Bradley
SFGate
NO. 15 GONZAGA 100, NO. 4 ALABAMA 90
Percentages: FG .571, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Smith 2-2, Gregg 1-1, Hickman 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Watson 1-3, Strawther 1-4, Sallis 0-1, Timme 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hickman). Turnovers: 9 (Timme 6, Bolton, Smith, Strawther). Steals: 12 (Smith 5, Watson 3, Hickman 2,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
SFGate
EAST CAROLINA 64, SOUTH CAROLINA 56
Percentages: FG .500, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Felton 3-6, Small 2-5, B.Johnson 2-6, Walker 1-1, Bayela 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar). Turnovers: 11 (Small 4, Debaut 3, B.Johnson 2, Ausar, Felton). Steals: 9 (Ausar 4, Felton 3, Bayela 2). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
MISSOURI 68, UCF 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Honor 5-8, Hodge 3-5, Gholston 2-3, Ko.Brown 2-3, Carter 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, East 0-2, Mosley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (DeGray 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Carter 4, Ko.Brown 4, Gholston 2, Honor 2, Mosley 2, DeGray).
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 82, NORTH FLORIDA 56
Percentages: FG .377, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Hicklen 3-7, Hendricksen 2-5, Placer 1-6, Berry 0-1, Flakus 0-1, Rasmussen 0-1, Aybar 0-2, James 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar 2, Parker). Turnovers: 11 (Parker 2, Placer 2, Aybar, Berry, Hendricksen, Hicklen, Hrdlicka, James, Nze).
SFGate
No. 19 Michigan 77, Appalachian St. 49
APPALACHIAN ST. (3-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.727, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gilbert 1-3, Alston 1-3, Bigott 1-3, Porter 1-1, Carver 0-3, Black 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bertolina 0-3) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (Sanders 6, Gilbert 4, Carver 4, Harris 4, Alston 3,...
SFGate
NO. 5 HOUSTON 69, NO. 2 VIRGINIA 61
Percentages: FG .490, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sasser 3-10, Mark 2-2, J.Walker 2-3, Shead 1-4, Sharp 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chaney 2, J.Walker). Turnovers: 7 (Shead 2, Chaney, J.Walker, Mark, Roberts, Sharp). Steals: 4 (Sasser 3, J.Walker). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT...
SFGate
NORTHERN IOWA 83, TOWSON 66
Percentages: FG .542, FT .735. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Born 3-7, Anderson 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Wolf 1-3, Betz 0-1, Daniel 0-1, Duax 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Daniel). Turnovers: 13 (Betz 3, Born 3, Henry 3, Duax 2, Campbell, Peksari). Steals: 8 (Born 3, Anderson,...
SFGate
NORTHWESTERN 83, DEPAUL 45
Percentages: FG .308, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Gebrewhit 2-3, Gibson 2-6, Cruz 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Penn 0-1, Bynum 0-2, Raimey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Penn 3). Turnovers: 22 (Nelson 6, Johnson 5, Penn 5, Gibson 3, Bynum, Gebrewhit, Raimey). Steals:...
Oregon State Halts Pac-12's Bowl Losing Streak
Beavers' win over Florida is the conference's first postseason win since the 2019 season
SFGate
LIBERTY 82, BRYANT 62
Percentages: FG .492, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (McGhee 5-11, Peebles 3-4, Porter 1-2, Venzant 1-2, Warfield 0-1, Rode 0-7). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Preston). Turnovers: 7 (Rode 2, Cleveland, Porter, Preston, Robinson, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Rode 2, McGhee, Preston, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
NO. 8 KANSAS 84, NO. 14 INDIANA 62
Percentages: FG .377, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hood-Schifino 2-5, Kopp 2-6, Thompson 1-1, Bates 1-5, Gunn 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson-Davis 9). Turnovers: 23 (Hood-Schifino 5, Galloway 4, Bates 3, Jackson-Davis 3, Johnson 2, Reneau 2, Thompson 2, Geronimo, Kopp).
SFGate
LONGWOOD 75, THE CITADEL 70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Granlund 2-3, Lliteras 2-4, Wilkins 2-10, Darden 1-1, Wade 1-4, Christmas 0-1, Napper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Watson 2, Wilkins). Turnovers: 11 (Darden 3, Lliteras 2, Wade 2, Wilkins 2, Granlund, Watson). Steals: 6 (Wilkins...
SFGate
RUTGERS 81, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .400, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Monsanto 6-12, Appleby 2-2, Williamson 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Carr 1-5, Keller 0-1, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 19 (Appleby 4, Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Williamson 3, Ituka 2, Bradford, Carr, Klintman, Marsh). Steals:...
SFGate
PROVIDENCE 71, SETON HALL 67
Percentages: FG .434, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Hopkins 2-2, Locke 2-4, Carter 1-3, Breed 0-1, Bynum 0-1, Floyd 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Croswell 3, Carter 2, Castro 2). Turnovers: 14 (Bynum 5, Croswell 3, Castro 2, Hopkins 2, Breed, Pierre).
SFGate
NO. 25 MIAMI (FL) 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 76
Percentages: FG .426, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McCabe 3-7, Moore 2-6, Land 1-1, Hargis 1-2, Gregory 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Cohen 2, Giles 2, Moore 2, Gregory, Land). Steals: 3 (Cohen, Giles, Gregory). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. MIAMI Min M-A M-A...
BYU to Start Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters at Quarterback in the New Mexico Bowl
Maiava-Peters will make his first career start
Comments / 0