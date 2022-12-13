Read full article on original website
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
One killed, one hurt in crash
One man is dead and another in critical but stable condition after a crash at the Westminster and Garden Grove city limits. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the collision took place around 10 a.m. at Newland Street and Trask Avenue on Friday morning. An Orange County Sheriff’s...
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Traps Vehicle with Occupants, 6 Hospitalized
San Bernardino, CA: Six occupants in a sedan were trapped and injured after a collision involving a semi-truck just before midnight Friday in the city of San Bernardino. At approximately 11:59 p.m., Dec. 16, San Bernardino County Fire Department was dispatched to a traffic collision requiring extrication at the intersection of I Street and Mill.
Four-Vehicle Wreck Leaves One Injured, Forces Partial Closure of MoVal Road
One person was injured in a four-vehicle wreck Friday on the north end of Moreno Valley that prompted a partial closure of a four-lane corridor. The collision happened about 4:30 p.m. on Pigeon Pass Road, near Hemlock Avenue, just north of the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Sheriff: Suspect Flees OC Traffic Stop, Causes Crash That Kills Motorist
A motorist was killed and his passenger critically injured Friday when the car they were in was struck by a suspect fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Westminster. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to pull over the driver of a black Camaro around 10 a.m. on northbound Newland Street near Westminster Avenue. It was unclear what prompted the attempted stop.
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal DUI Crash
A 28-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to an alcohol-fueled crash on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway in Tustin last year. Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, a DUI with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of .08% causing injury and driving under the influence of alcohol and drug while causing injury, all felonies.
At least one killed in crash involving Ferrari, several other vehicles in Orange County
One person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released. The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County […]
Racing Suspect Involves Innocent Driver in Traffic Collision Ending CHP Pursuit
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended when a freeway racing suspect involved an innocent driver of another vehicle in a traffic collision off the 57 Freeway late Friday night in the city of Diamond Bar. At approximately 11:15 p.m., Dec. 16, CHP attempted to...
CHP Arrests Felony Evading Suspect in Downey
California Highway Patrol officers in Downey arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit with deputies earlier this week that began in the Alhambra area, authorities said Saturday. The arrest was made at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Imperial Highway at Paramount Boulevard. Deputies were chasing a car on the...
Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department was investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one man to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies were said to be looking for suspects in the shooting they said happened late in the evening. A man checked himself into the emergency room at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage for a gunshot wound The post Police investigating overnight shooting after man checks into Rancho Mirage hospital with gunshot injuries appeared first on KESQ.
Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
Fatality Reported in 3-Car Crash in Silverado
A three-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and three others injured Friday in Silverado. The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road at Limestone Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Mazda, Toyota and Ferrari were involved in the crash, according to CHP dispatch...
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities provided an update on the three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer that went missing in July after three bodies were found near near Kramer Junction. Police said on Friday, November 18, 2022, deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to...
Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Armed Carjacking in Long Beach
A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Fountain Valley
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley. Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department. White is white, 5...
Witness recounts dramatic moments surrounding wild crash on 10 Freeway in Rosemead
Regina Jones says that instinct prompted her to film the driver in front of her on Sunday afternoon, when she witnessed a dramatic crash that left two injured. She pulled out her phone after witnessing another car driving erratically along the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Rosemead at around 1 p.m., just moments before that car slammed into the side of an overpass and rolled over onto its side."It shocked me. I was like, 'Wow, what just happened?'" Jones said. "Your heart is racing. Everything is racing."The car came to a stop in a lane usually reserved for buses,...
Two persons die in traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14
Two persons died in a traffic collision in Highland on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:18 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to 5th Street at the intersection with Victoria Avenue. Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed...
2 arrested in killing of innocent bystander caught in Santa Ana gang shooting
Police have arrested two people in the killing of an innocent woman who was caught in the middle of gang gunfire in Santa Ana.
